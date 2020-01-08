Penguins prospect Nathan Legare appointed captain of Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Loading...

The QMJHL Baie-Comeau Drakkar has appointed the prospect Penguins Nathan Legare 20th captain in team history, the team announced on Wednesday.

Legare, 18, replaces striker Gabriel Fortier, which was traded to the Moncton Wildcats during the trading period that ended last week.

“(Legare) is a first round pick from our team (in the QMJHL draft) with the logo tattooed on their hearts,” said Drakkar head coach. Jon Goyens in a French press release. “He developed his style and became an exemplary player for others thanks to his level of competition. We think it is a logical step in his development to take on the role of captain. We are extremely proud of Nathan and our group of leaders. “

“I am very proud to hear the news,” said Legare. “I have learned a lot from the two captains who have been here since I arrived at 16. I will try to use what I have learned and pass it on to my teammates in the locker room.”

Legare, the Penguins’ third round pick in 2019, leads the Drakkar by scoring with 19 goals and 21 assists in 36 games.

To continue reading, log into your account: