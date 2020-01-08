Penguins present Joseph Blandisi on waivers

Loading...

The penguins put Joseph Blandisi Wednesday afternoon.

Blandisi will remain in derogation for 24 hours. If neither team has a protest, the Penguins can assign it to Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, but they don’t have to. Removing the waivers would reset Blandisi’s game and play day counters and allow him to play up to 10 other games or 30 days without the need for additional waivers.

If Blandisi is claimed, the acquiring team should keep him in the NHL for the rest of the season. Otherwise, he would have to give up again and other teams could file a protest. If this were to happen, the Penguins would not have a first dib, but if no other team made a claim, the Penguins would be eligible to claim it and assign it directly to Wilkes-Barre.

Blandisi was a healthy scratch in Las Vegas on Tuesday night with Andrew Agozzino and Sam Lafferty enter programming. He has two goals and three assists in 21 NHL games this season.

