Penguins prepare to play in the air

Loading...

DENVER – The teams who come to this city know everything about the center of Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon, and how they should design a strategy to limit the damage it does.

They also realize that they must try to neutralize the rookie defender Makar wedgetoo, and that guys love Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri can make their visit to the Pepsi Center miserable.

But one thing the Penguins, who will face Colorado tonight at 9:08 a.m., insist they shouldn’t be worried about it, it looks thin here.

Denver-based teams take every opportunity to remind opponents that the city is one mile above sea level – look at the sign above, positioned above a door that opposing players when entering the Pepsi Center – but Penguins players say that the lower than usual oxygen level will not be a big deal for them tonight.

This includes the defender Kris Letang, who averages 25 minutes and 31 seconds of ice time leading the team this season, which seems to make him a prime candidate to run out of energy faster than normal during the game.

“I don’t really think about it,” he said. “I’m sure it has (an effect), but we went in and out, so we don’t really think about it.”

Letang admitted, however, that he was aware of the “perhaps a little” lower oxygen levels when on the ice.

His defense partner, Jack johnson, believes categorical denial is the best approach.

“I don’t think about it,” he said. “I think you can get very excited. I’m not going into a game worried about the altitude.”

One way to combat all of the effects, real or imagined, is to keep the changes short, but the wingman Brandon tanev suggested that it is important on a long road trip, regardless of location.

“You always want to keep shifts a little shorter than normal on a long road trip,” he said. “Keep your legs cool and keep everyone rolling.”

Given the high speeds at which Tanev tends to operate, you would think it sucks in oxygen like a high-performance car engine. He seems confident, however, that neither he nor any of his teammates will be seriously affected by the thin air.

“I don’t think it should be too damaging to any of us,” said Tanev. “I don’t think it will play a role.”

• Sidney Crosby, recovering from an operation to repair a sports hernia, did not go on the ice with a defender Justin Schultz and before Nick Bjugstad at the Pepsi Center today. Schultz and Bjugstad are also rehabilitative injuries.

• Colorado defender Ian Cole, a member of the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup Penguins winning teams, said he was not surprised that there have been so many new faces in their locker room since his departure. “Very penguin,” he said. “Lots of turnover. Lots of turnover. When you hit the salary cap and you have to constantly make decisions based on the salary cap, that’s what happens.”

• Here’s a quirk about ice time: the players directly behind Letang on the Penguins’ average minute list are all recovering from injuries. They are Brian Dumoulin (9:04 p.m.), Jake Guentzel (20:38), Crosby (20:32) and Schultz (20:17). First healthy player after Letang is rookie defenseman John Marino, whose ice time corresponds to that of Schultz.

• Avalanche left winger Gabriel Landeskog, on Colorado scoring just three times in their last two games after scoring a total of 12 goals in the previous two: “For us, it all starts in the (defensive) zone and making sure we take care of our area and that there are five guys defending. “

• The Penguins did not have skating on match day, but here are their training staff combinations for Thursday:

Domink Kahun – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Dominik Simon – Jared McCann – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk – Andrew Aggozino – Sam Lafferty

Jack Johnson – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Juuso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

Joseph Blandisi was the spare front, Kevin Czuczman the additional defender.

To continue reading, log into your account: