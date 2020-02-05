Penguins power-play statistics provide a mixed message

TAMPA, Fla. – The powerful game of the Penguins can be a weapon with few matches, a power that is able to change the course of a game with a breathtaking burst of skills and teamwork.

Of course it can also be what it was during their 4-3 win on Sunday in Washington.

That is, sometimes ineffective, sometimes invisible to others.

Therefore, before the Penguins went on ice on Wednesday afternoon for a workout at Amalie Arena, Mike Sullivan had members of his powerplay watch video of their work against capitals.

Not as punishment, though it may seem, but so that they could recognize the mistakes they made in Capital One Arena and try to prevent them from being repeated when the penguins face Tampa Bay on Thursday at 7:08 PM. at Amalie Arena.

“I just didn’t think we were executed,” Sullivan said. “I thought we had some chances early in the game. We had a few high-quality chances in our first few power games, but as the game progressed I just didn’t think we were performing so well and, as a result, we did not score. “

He characterized the video session as “fairly long” and seemed satisfied with the way his players responded.

“I like how involved the group is in solving problems and making sure that we all end up on the same page,” he said. “If they are on and they are running, they are a dynamic game of power.”

That is what one would expect from a number 1 unit with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, together with Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist. To have Jake Guentzel, who is recovering from a shoulder operation, would add a dimension to the group, but it is hardly devoid of talent without him.

On the other hand, having such skill can sometimes work against the Penguins, and not just because they may be tempted to play a nice but low percentage from time to time.

“We have so much talent that we often wait for one of our top players to make an incredible game,” Letang said.

The best power games in the NHL convert, if not more than 25 percent of their chances. The Penguins capitalize at only 19.9 percent, which is why they are in the middle of the rankings.

And while power play is notoriously cyclical, production of the Penguins with the male advantage has been an all-or-nothing proposition lately: they have two power-play goals in four of their past eight games, none in the other four.

“We work,” said Malkin. “It’s hard to say what’s wrong.”

Just about everything was once in Washington. There were times when the penguins struggled to reach the attack zone, and when they succeeded, the capitals caused problems and created sales with their high-pressure approach to killing the penalties.

The continuity of the power-play this season has been one of the victims of the many injuries of the Penguins to important personnel, because everyone who registers a lot of time on the upper unit has been sidelined for a considerable part.

“It’s so hard when so many people come in and out,” Letang said.

For now, everyone, except Guentzel, is at least healthy and available, giving the Penguin reason to think that anything that prevents their power play from reaching its potential on a regular basis can be addressed before the regular season is over.

“We see our mistakes,” said Malkin. “We have to support each other more. We have to shoot more (from the points). Small things. We will definitely fix it before the playoffs.”

• These are the personnel combinations of the Penguins during the training:

Jared McCann-Sidney Crosby-Dominik Simon

Bryan Rust-Evgeni Malkin-Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese-Teddy Blueger-Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk-Sam Lafferty-Anthony Angello

Jack Johnson-Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson-John Marino

Chad Ruhwedel-Justin Schultz

The extras were ahead Andrew Agozzino and defender Juuso Riikola.

• Rest, who did not go on ice for the Penguins’ training day, was a full participant in the training.

• Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14-0-2 in his last 16 appearances, linking the Lightning record for points earned in successive games by a goalkeeper. It was set by Nikolai Khabibulin in 2003.

