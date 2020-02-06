Penguin’s Power Play is less in the mood for better habits

The headline actually comes from Mike Sullivan, who answered a question from Pittsburgh Hockey Now in December. The Pittsburgh Penguins powerplay was inconsistent than good, often more invisible than effective this season.

After another win in November in which the Penguins scored a number of power-play goals, PHN asked Sullivan if the simpler approach used that evening would become the dominant strategy.

“I hope it becomes a habit,” Sullivan said before diving into the details of what he liked.

After the Penguins training in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Sullivan discussed the Penguins powerplay work after the 0-for-6 face-plant against Washington on Sunday.

“We spend time with them. We had a fairly long film session with our boys in the morning,” Sullivan said. same page. “

The Penguins play against the traditionally weak Philadelphia PK and prior to the long break was 8-for-22. Washington, however, attacked the penguins on the blue line. Washington challenged the zone entrances, as they have done for several years, and Penguins’ power play melted.

It wasn’t just 0-out-6, it would have been 0-out-30.

“When they are on and when they execute, they are a dynamic game of power,” Sullivan said. “The match earlier, they scored a number of goals for us. So sometimes I think that’s just the nature of power games. “

And so the Penguins worked hard on the powerplay on Wednesday. To use more quotes from the past Mike Sullivan about the power play of Penguins: “Our power play is at its best when there is a lot of movement.”

And when it returns to basics.

Penguins’ power play riddle has been around for decades. Talented players want to do talented things. Talented players who can make beautiful or special games want to make beautiful or special games.

And that is when the power play is sputtering. The KISS principle sometimes works for all innovative geniuses in the sports world. Keep it simple, stupid. The Pittsburgh Penguins may have the best presence on the net in the game with Patric Hornqvist. There is no other person who can play hockey like Sidney Crosby within a radius of 10 feet from the net (or anywhere else on the ice for that matter).

The trick is to get the puck on the net so that players can do what they do well. And that’s where the Penguins failed on Sunday. And they also partially failed Philadelphia. There were multiple power plays without a shot at goal before the Sunday crash.

At the risk of quoting any annoying fan who wrongly screamed the same, the penguins must shoot at the puck. Shoot!

The problems also went deeper against Washington. Just establishing the power play and setting the zone was a big job. Washington blunted the entrances to the Penguins zone on the blue line, but the Penguins did not adjust. Washington put pressure on the penguins at the top of the zone, but the penguins did not adjust.

Simplicity is the key to both problems. Create speed from the defense zone and play dump and chase. Grab the puck behind the blue line wall and smash the defenders who go back to get the puck. The penguin pre-check can choke on 5v5, so why not make it 5v4 like that?

Not only will Washington stack the blue line and put pressure on the penguins at the top of the zone, the New York islanders will do the same. Head coach New York Barry Trotz was the architect of the attack on the Penguins PP in this way. Washington coach Todd Reirden continued the successful tactics when he succeeded Trotz in Washington.

And guess who the two most likely opponents of the Penguins playoff are, should the Penguins go two or more rounds?

The top talent of the Penguins will also be a siren song that draws the power game to the rocks. Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin are the responsible puck carriers and so more responsibility falls on them. It is not always easy to force them to play simple games, despite the temptation to practice their superior skills.

On the positive side, the penguins solved that problem after they had the lead last season in short goals that were allowed last season with a wicked total (15). They have only allowed three shorties this season.

The power game currently stands at an average 14th at 19.9%, but that includes the recent hot streak supported by a few games against Philadelphia.

This season, the Penguins have adopted fair ethics in many stages of their game. They didn’t beat Washington on Sunday for a 4-3 win, they worked for them for considerably longer than 40 minutes and built enough kisses to withstand a furious comeback.

In the future, the solutions start where everything starts: in the basics. It’s time again for the Pittsburgh Penguins to turn simplicity into a habit. KISS.