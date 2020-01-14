Penguins players attempt to translate Pittsburgh

Tuesday’s Penguins game against the Wild will be a Pittsburgh-themed promotional party at PPG Paints Arena.

So before the game, the Penguins asked the players to translate Pittsburgh-based slang words.

In the first video, the guys covered “worsh”, “crick” and “jimmies”. Most of the guys had a hard time:

An 8-foot parking chair and the Clarks? Yes, it’s been an epic themed party in Pittsburgh (with jimmies on top!)

We thought we would test the players’ knowledge of “Pittsburgh” … Can you say that Lafferty and Aston-Reese have family ties to Pittsburgh? 😉https: //t.co/2AE1tsAHyQ pic.twitter.com/xIdhb3AqJd

– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 9, 2020

The second video was about “sweeper”, “slippery” and “gumband”. stunned, Kris Letang said, “Apparently, I haven’t lived in the right city for 15 years.”

Sweeper. Sliding. Gumband.

Look what’s going on.

Join us for the Pittsburgh theme party: https://t.co/KKIVMDO9ON pic.twitter.com/qJA71wKBfX

– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 11, 2020

The third video featured “jumbo”, “pop” and “redd up”. The guards were particularly confused at the end:

Giant. Pop. Redd up.

The players face Pittsburghese, part three.

Tickets are still available for the Pittsburgh theme party: https://t.co/KUg1uRnwZ3 pic.twitter.com/HCdHqPKPRD

– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 12, 2020

With Sidney Crosby back this evening, the Penguins have compiled his responses in a video:

A Pittsburgh icon (ese).

Crosby is back on the ice for the Pittsburgh theme party.

Quotes and more: https://t.co/n1YS5q0FYP pic.twitter.com/m3J4AXej0C

– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 14, 2020

To continue reading, log into your account: