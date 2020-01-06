Loading...

The hockey gods did not favor the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. Injuries have destroyed the team and in the past three games, which have been their first without scoring Jake Guentzel, the penguins did not look well. It is perhaps their worst three-game run of the season and they only scored five goals in those three games.

And now the planners have piled up with a brutal January schedule that includes not only 11 games in 20 days, the two games in a 22-hour turnaround this weekend, but nine of their next 12 games on the road.

“We didn’t seem to have that much juice,” said head coach Mike Sullivan in reference to their 4-1 loss to Florida on Sunday.

It is a legitimate question to ask. How long can this tattered group sustain this pace that has led them to second place in the Metro division?

Fortunately, the Penguins do not have to keep up with this fast pace to make the play-offs. They have a six-point lead over Philadelphia and a nine-point lead over the reconstruction of Columbus for what would be the last play-off spot.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that the Pittsburgh Penguins look and feel more and more like a team torn apart by injuries. In the three games since Guentzel was injured, the Penguins are 1-1-1, but two went overtime because the Penguins collected a third comeback.

“I think when a man who is so important, who does so much on the ice and plays so much, it’s a little hard to try to find your own way and get your chemistry,” Bryan Rust replied to PHN. “Thanks to the guys in this room, we’ve done a very good job of it all year.”

The penguins did not do a good job responding to injuries, they did a remarkable job. But how many more fights can they win with one hand, figuratively tied behind their backs?

“(Sunday evening) we didn’t have our best match. We just have to learn from it and move on,” Rust concluded.

But what can we learn from tired legs and a lack of talent?

Rust said the Penguins should have played a simpler game. Sullivan used the same term to describe what he wants to see from top defender Kris Letang, who is currently in a funk.

The Penguins have successfully simplified their game this season. During the first 42 games (mid-season plus one), the penguins were target-differential monsters. At plus-29 only the Colorado Avalanche (plus-32) have a better differential.

How much longer can they succeed without two-thirds of their turnover, Guentzel and Sidney Crosby? Without half of their top four defenders Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz? How much longer can they succeed with almost their entire line-up playing roles larger than their natural station?

That is not a downgrade of players like Jared McCann, Dominik Kahun or even Teddy Blueger, but the success of Penguins now depends on those players and more players who play a bigger role and play against higher competition.

It is not possible for Evgeni Malkin to continue scoring two points per game, or Bryan Rust to maintain a pace of 50 goals. Or Tristan Jarry to stop 94% of the shots he is facing.

And so because the San Jose Sharks just played defenses and hoped their talent advantage could win on Thursday, what it did, and the talented scorers of Montreal Canadiens capitalized on countless errors on Saturday, and those errors multiplied against Florida on Sunday, the Talent Differences between the Penguins and their opponents were fully visible.

Yes, the penguins must simplify their game and use the few advantages that they still have, such as speed. But as the games get more serious, other teams also increase their game. Simplifying to limit errors is not enough.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have surprised everyone at every turn this season. They have exceeded the odds and expectations while the significant injuries were incurred. But it’s a real question, how long can they still do it?