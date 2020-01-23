Penguins Mike Sullivan leads mid-season vote PHWA Jack Adams

ST. LOUIS – The Professional Hockey Writers’ Association voted on 10 mid-season awards for the third consecutive season, and Thursday’s results show that Mike Sullivan is the first favorite for the Jack Adams Prize, awarded each year to the coach recognized for having contributed the most to the success of his team.

Sullivan is followed by John Tortorella and Craig Berube in the Jack Adams vote.

The PHWA does not vote on the Jack Adams Award at the end of the season – which is done by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association.

The rest of the PHWA mid-season awards results, as voted by 117 writers from 31 chapters, are as follows:

Hart Trophy – to the player considered the most precious for his team.

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy – the defender who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability in the position.

1. John Carlson, Capitals of Washington

2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

3. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

Selke Trophy – the striker who excels best in the defensive aspects of the game.

1. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

2. Patrice bergeron, Boston Bruins

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Calder Trophy – to the player selected as the most competent in his first year of competition.

1. Makar wedge, Colorado Avalanche

2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

3. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabers

Lady Byng Trophy – to the player judged to have shown the best sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high level of playing capacity.

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Vezina Trophy – the goalkeeper deemed the best at his post.

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

2. Ben bishop, Dallas Stars

3. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award – the Chief Executive Officer adjusted to have contributed the most to the success of his team.

1. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

2. John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes

3. Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues

Rod Langway Award – the defender who excels best in the defensive aspect of the match.

1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Comeback player of the year – to the player who has returned to a high level of previous performance who has been interrupted by poor play, long-term injury or serious illness.

1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

To continue reading, log into your account: