Penguins Marino is evaluated after a scary moment

Late in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins loss 4-2 for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Penguin’s rookie defender John Marino immediately pulled a whistle when his head took a deflected blow.

The incident took place with about four minutes left in the game. Marino was part of the Penguins penalty-killing unit and the shot from Tampa Bay star Steve Stamkos was deflected from Zach Aston-Reese’s stick. Marino immediately went downstairs, the whistle blew and fellow Penguins and Tampa Bay players quickly called for trainers.

Fortunately, the injury sounds worse than harmful.

“We think he’s fine. He’s being evaluated now,” said head coach Mike Sullivan after the game as he moved toward his own face. “He was hit in the cheek.”

Marino, 22, is in the middle of an eye-opening rookie year. He has 25 points (5 g, 20 a) in 51 games, including a third goal period on Thursday evening. The defender of the Penguins recently claimed the second pairing place of the Penguins with Marcus Pettersson, despite Justin Schultz’s return to the line-up.

If he misses every moment, John Marino is the newest victim of Penguins. Schultz is back in the line-up after more than six weeks and top-pair defender Brian Dumoulin remains eliminated after cutting off tendons in a game against the St. Louis Blues in a game against the St. Louis Blues in a game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Penguins lost to Tampa Bay 4-2 at Amelia Arena. The game contained the two most winning teams in the NHL since December 4. Tampa Bay won 20 games and the Penguins won 19 games since that date.

The comeback of the third period of the Penguins was bursting with loss. Read the Pittsburgh Hockey Now summarizing.

