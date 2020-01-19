Penguins lose Dominik Simon and Dominik Kahun due to injury in victory over Bruins

The Penguins lost two attackers – Dominik Kahun and Dominik Simon – an injury to their 4-3 win the Bruins Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

After the game, Mike Sullivan stated that Kahun was being assessed for an upper body injury and Simon was being assessed for a lower body injury.

It is not known when Kahun left the match. The game tracker shows that Kahun took a change at 1:32 of the second period, and his second period ice time shows six seconds. This is probably a mistake, because Kahun did not appear to be part of the line change at that time in the video stream, and at the time of Teddy bluegerGoal of the first minute of the second period, the bench of the Penguins is already short of a player.

There was no noticeable collision or anything else in the last quarter of Kahun’s first period that would explain his absence. He also didn’t hit a single hit the whole game.

Simon’s last shift ended at 4:03 a.m. in the third period when he collided with the Bruins forward. Sean Kuraly in front of the Penguins net:

Simon finished his shift, although he seemed to be in pain. He sat on the bench talking to a trainer before going down the Penguin tunnel without limping.

Simon scored the Penguins’ only goal in the first period earlier in the game, his fourth goal and seventh point in his last 13 games. It had a nice, angled finish of a supply of Sidney Crosby

Penguins must train Monday at noon at Complexe Lemieux. We will probably have an update on both players at that time.

