It is a common complaint. Pittsburgh Penguins’ head coach, Mike Sullivan, sometimes shakes Penguins lines as if he is playing a game of Perfection and the schedule appears every 30 seconds to distribute his pieces. At least he had that reputation before the injuries removed his options.

But there is a method to the madness.

Recently the combinations of the Penguins line were mostly static, because the Penguins just don’t have the players to mix and match. Every piece of versatility and every bit of depth is used. In addition to trying to find a home for Alex Galchneyuk, the lines have been consistent.

“The players do a great job by working hard every day and coming to the ice rink with the right attitude and state of mind to be at their best and challenge each other with the healthy guys we have at our disposal,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “When the puck drops, we just try to stay in the moment so far that we look no further than games.”

The players are in the moment and the Penguins coaches too. It is easy to look forward to Sidney Crosby’s return, to wonder what can happen when Nick Bjugstad returns, or how good the team can be if everyone is healthy.

And it would be easy to look ahead and start building line combinations based on what will be, but the penguins have kept the simple mindset.

Last month, PHN defender Kris Letang asked if he let his mind wander about what the team might look like or could be if the IR list was not full of talent.

“No, we really try to stay in the moment. I mean, it will be fun, but we really don’t, “Letang said.

The Penguins record (26-12-5) and third place in the Metro Division are hard to fight. Despite playing without Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, despite losing their top defender, and currently without two of their three best defenders, and a line-up full of injuries have continued to win.

And win.

Penguin’s Line Combinations

Ultimately, Sullivan will again have depth and options. And line shaking can start again, including the Penguins scoring lines that are now led by Evgeni Malkin.

“We are trying to surround” Geno “with players who can help him be successful and in turn it helps us to be successful,” Sullivan said. “But we also try to create some balance in our line-up, so we have the ability to score goals in our line-up.”

Sullivan has pushed aside, sometimes as a joke, what the Penguins lines will look like when Crosby returns. Based on Crosby’s day off on Thursday and the lack of a morning skate on Friday, it seems unlikely that Crosby will take a sweater in Colorado on Friday night. But soon the iconic no. 87 will return and there will be more musical seats to find the right combinations.

Will Jared McCann stay in the middle when Bjugstad returns? Who plays on the wings of Crosby? One option may not be available for the time being.

“We have a number of different options for moving people. It is clear that we really liked Teddy Blueger’s line (with Brandon Tanev and Zach Aston-Reese),” Sullivan said. “That’s why we kept it together. They have a unique identity in this team, they are a great control line.”

“Right now, with Jared McCann and Patric playing as good as he is, and usually it’s one of the Dominiks (Simon, Kahun) that stands on those lines, that’s a line that can score.”

And so the Penguins coaches put lines together. Combinations, being in the moment and being in balance. Sometimes these ideals are contradictory and despite their efforts to maintain four fixed lines, winning the game in which they are is much more important than worrying about the building lines for the future.

Maybe McCann will form a team with Crosby and Bjugstad will resume his role in the middle of the Penguins occupation. Perhaps Sullivan will keep Blueger and his wingers together and build based on the Blueger line and the Malkin-Bryan Rust combination that has served the Penguins well.

So, if you’ve ever wondered, “why,” the two guiding principles will build on combinations and the moment. And 26 wins with so much talent from the line-up as in the line-up is a reasonably good result.