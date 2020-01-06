Penguins' Jared McCann juggles puck in front of Panthers defense

Loading...

You don’t see this too often.

Jared McCann had an unreal movement on Sunday 4-1 defeat against the Panthers at PPG Paints Arena, although it did not achieve its goal.

With just under 14 minutes to go in the last phase, McCann had a free puck on the blue line. While skating in the slot through two defenders, he juggled the puck on his stick five times, bounced the puck off his glove, then baseball swung it at the net. Panthers goalkeeper Chris Dreidger save:

“I’m not the best stick handler,” said McCann with a chuckle. “Something I’ve always worked on is the eye. I just tried to keep it in the air and keep it away from their D.”

I dug in, and McCann has done this before … sort of. We always see him juggling the puck like that during warm-ups or training. But he actually did the same juggling through the lunge movement, followed by a baseball swing in the Canucks team skills competition in January 2016:

Juggling aside, McCann and his line with Patric Hornqvist and Dominik Simon were the biggest bright spot for this loss. McCann scored the only goal of the two-on-one match with Simon:

“We are playing the same game,” said McCann when speaking with Simon. “I feel like we have had some good opportunities tonight, but we have to be better on the defense.”

Mike Sullivan liked what he saw from McCann’s play and the whole line.

“Jared can really score goals,” said Sullivan. “He can shoot the puck, the goal he scored tonight was an example. He almost scored a second. I thought his line was really good tonight. I thought his line was our best line. Dom Simon had a strong game and Horny had a good game. Jared is a good player. He has a great attacking instinct, he has the ability to score goals, he has very good liberation and he has speed behind his shot. Even when he doesn’t end up scoring himself, I thought he had played very well in the last three or four weeks. He creates. I think that’s the most important thing. “

Sullivan also believes that if McCann continues to develop an area of ​​his game, this will help increase this offense.

“One of the areas in his game where the coaching staff really spent time with him is just being stiffer on the pucks, harder on the pucks,” said Sullivan. “We think that will give him the opportunity to act on his instinct, because he will have more and spend more time in the attacking zone. I think he is also improving in these areas of the game, it’s a very good offensive player. “

