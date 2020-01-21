The Pittsburgh Penguins will not have Justin Schultz back in the line-up against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday-evening. Mike Sullivan, head coach of penguins, spoke after the morning skate in Philadelphia, where he got the bad news about Schultz.

Penguin Center Nick Bjugstad, who was estimated to have been out for eight weeks, is also still making progress. Bjugstad has been skating with the Penguins skills coach Ty Hennes for several weeks, but has not yet joined the team. The eight-week window is over, but Sullivan noted that the recovery from nuclear muscle surgery is not always easy to predict.

“He is making progress. Both (Bjugstad and Schultz) are now skating at home again with Ty (Hennes), our skills coach,” Sullivan said. “We hope they make significant progress. After the break we hope that we will get them back soon. “

After tonight, the Penguins have a nine-day break that encapsulates the All-Star Break and their bye-bye week. Sullivan seemed to indicate that the penguins were taking into account the extra recovery time to get Schultz out of the line-up and if the penguins needed him, Schultz could have played.

“That’s one of the factors that we’ve definitely weighed,” Sullivan said. “As I said (Monday), when we try to make the decision that a player returns from an injury and returns to play, the safety of the player comes first.”

Bjugstad played only 10 games this season and registered one assist. His last match was on November 15 against New Jersey. Schultz has missed twice this season. He missed the time from November 19 to December 6 and then started again on December 17 with an injury to the lower body.

Schultz has eight points this season (2g, 6a) in 27 games. The Penguin defender will be an unlimited free agent after this season, but has been hindered by injuries in the past two seasons.

Dominik Simon, who left the game on Sunday with an injury to the lower body, will play on Tuesday-evening while the Pittsburgh Penguins complete the symbolic first half of their season on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers.