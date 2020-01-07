Loading...

Filip Hallander returned to action on December 28 for the first time since breaking his foot on September 17, his second game of the season.

Hallander, 19, is in his first season with Luleå in the Swedish Hockey League after his former SHL club Timra was relegated to second place in the Allsvenskan last spring.

Since returning from injury, Hallander has recorded two assists in three games, bringing his season total to three assists in five games.

“It makes f —— fun, of course,” said Hallander HockeySverige.se this week in a Swedish interview. “It went better than expected, I think. I thought it would be a big difference when you were gone for so long and it might take a little longer to find the timing and all the little details on the ice, but it worked well.

Hallander spoke more about the recovery process. He said that during the first six weeks since the fracture, he was in plaster, but able to do upper body work during this period. His foot was stiff after removing the plaster and he still felt like he was wearing a ski boot. He had to work to regain mobility of the foot.

“At first it was really difficult, when it really hurt,” said Hallander in the Swedish interview. “You are so used to being able to walk as usual and then it suddenly becomes incredibly demanding to just walk.”

The severity of the injury made it clear from the start that Hallander would most likely miss the World Junior Championship, a blow to Hallander’s last year of eligibility. But Hallander started skating about a week before the Swedish team was selected, and he started to believe he still had a chance to be on the team.

Hallander was not selected for the team and did not hear from the Swedish head coach Thomas Monten since the week he was injured.

“I thought maybe I would have a call in the fall here or when they would choose the team,” he said. “It was the least I could really expect him to tell me he wouldn’t take me anyway.”

“I understood that they didn’t want to try my luck and that maybe they wanted to use a safer little card, I do,” continued Hallander. “But I think the communication was bad. I’m disappointed with that. How they make their choices about the team and so on, I can’t influence that. But I think it could have been managed d ‘a much better way .. That’s what it is. “

Although Hallander’s experience with the national team due to his injury was disappointing, the injury brought one positive point: a new appreciation for the match.

“I aspire to every game I participate in now,” he said. “It’s a pleasant feeling. “This is probably the only positive thing about this injury, that I still had such an incredible hunger for hockey and that I am really seated and longing to get back on the ice.”

Here’s how the Penguins’ other perspectives for juniors, colleges and Europe have worked since the last time this feature was released on December 18.

____________________

FORWARD

Judd Caulfield

Position: Forward

Cut: 6-4 / 207

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, fifth round

Team: North Dakota (NCAA)

Season totals: 16 games, 2 goals, 5 assists

Caulfield has appeared in two games since North Dakota returned from the winter vacation. He did not record any points.

Liam Gorman

Position: Center

Cut: 6-3 / 196

Shoot: Left

written: 2018, sixth round

Team: Princeton (NCAA)

Season totals: 17 games, 3 assists

Gorman has appeared in four games since the end of Princeton’s winter vacation and has not scored.

Filip Hallander

Position: Center / Wing

Cut: 6-1 / 190

Shoot: Left

written: 2018, second round

Team: Lulea HF (SHL)

Season totals: 5 games, 3 assists

Hallander fractured his foot in his second game of the season. He finally returned on December 28 and has skated in three games since then. He has had two assists since returning from injury.

Nathan Legare

Position: Right wing

Cut: 6-0 / 205

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, third round

Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Season totals: 36 games, 19 goals, 21 assists

Legare has played five games since returning from the break, scoring three goals and four assists.

The name of Legare has been mentioned in numerous commercial exchanges in the QMJHL in recent weeks, since his Drakkar of Baie-Comeau is seeking to head towards a phase of reconstruction. But the QMJHL trading period ended on Monday and Legare was not moved.

Linus Olund

Position: Center

Cut: 5-11 / 183

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, fifth round

Team: Brynas IF (SHL)

Season totals: 27 games, 1 goal, 5 assists

In Olund’s last five games, he has had an assist.

Nikita Pavlychev

Position: Center

Cut: 6-8 / 225

Shoot: Left

written: 2015, seventh round

Team: Penn State (NCAA)

Season totals: 14 games, 4 goals, 6 assists

Pavlychev has skated in two games since the break, scoring two goals and an assist.

Penguins hope for third goal of the season from Nikita Pavlychev.pic.twitter.com/OQ5er1sCtN

– Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) January 4, 2020

Samuel Poulin

Position: Wing

Cut: 6-1 / 207

Shoot: Left

written: 2019, first round

Team: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Season totals: 25 games, 16 goals, 21 assists

Poulin remains out of the Sherbrooke lineup with an upper body injury. He last played on November 30. The Sherbrooke coach initially said that Poulin should not have been out of the lineup for more than a week, so Poulin has already been out much longer than expected.

He hasn’t had a single point in his last six games before being injured.

Valtteri Puustinen

Position: Wing

Cut: 5-9 / 183

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, seventh round

Team: HPK (Liiga)

Season totals: 34 games, 13 goals, 17 assists

In Puustinen’s last six games, he has scored two goals and six assists.

This video is in Finnish, but here you can watch Puustinen shopping if you like that stuff. He’s a Pepsi guy:

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWEBgbd_Gvo (/ incorporated)

You can also see why his nickname in Finland is Phil Kessel. They certainly look a bit alike.

defensemen

Calen Addison

Cut: 5-10 / 180

Shoot: Right

written: 2018, second round

Team: Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Season totals: 31 games, 7 goals, 22 assists

Addison won the gold medal with Team Canada at the World Championship this week, scoring one goal and eight assists in seven tournament games. Three of his passes occurred in the gold medal game, a 4-3 victory over Russia.

Santeri Airola

Cut: 5-11 / 165

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, seventh round

Team: SaiPa (Liiga), Kettera (Mestis)

Season totals: 2 games with SaiPa; 17 games, 6 assists with Kettera

In Airola’s last five games with Kettera, he has had an assist.

Ryan Jones

Cut: 6-2 / 186

Shoot: Left

written: 2016, fourth round

Team: Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)

Season totals: 20 games, 2 goals, 5 assists

Jones has had an assist in his last four games.

Antti Palojarvi

Cut: 6-1 / 172

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, sixth round

Team: Lukko (Liiga), Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga), Hokki (Mestis)

Season totals: 5 games with Lukko; 14 games, 3 assists with Lukko U20; 10 matches with Hokki

Palojarvi has played a game with Hokki since the holidays and has not scored.

Clayton phillips

Cut: 5-11 / 183

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, third round

Team: Penn State (NCAA)

Season totals: 21 games, 2 goals, 6 assists

Phillips has played two games since the holidays and has not scored.

William Reilly

Cut: 6-2 / 196

written: 2017, seventh round

Team: Rensselaer Polytech (NCAA)

Season totals: 19 games, 6 goals, 6 assists

Reilly has played in three games since the end of the break, scoring one goal and two assists.

