Penguins hope Calen Addison meditates on gold at World Junior Championship

Defense perspective of penguins Calen Addison returned to Lethbridge this week after winning gold with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.
After winning the gold, Addison took a few days to spend time with his family and visit his old primary school to celebrate the victory.
Addison (and Sabers prospect Dylan Cozens) met with Lethbridge media after his return to reflect on their experiences, as this video from Bridge City News shows:
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5D3VBaijz8 (/ integrated)
“Being part of this great power play unit was obviously a huge opportunity for me,” said Addison. “I was asked to play a good defense too. I think I stepped up my round-trip match for this tournament, and we made the teams pay for the power play for sure. It’s a lot of ‘opportunities, but at the same time there is a lot of pressure and you want to do good for your whole country. I think we have done a good job. “
Addison has always had good offensive production. He had 65 points in 67 games last season and 65 points in 68 games as a rookie. He’s on a similar pace this season, with 29 points in 31 games. His defensive play is the area of his game that needs more work, and it is good to hear that he thinks he has made progress in this area this season.
Here’s how other Penguins prospects in juniors, colleges and Europe did this week:
FORWARD
Judd Caulfield
Position: Forward
Cut: 6-4 / 207
Shoot: Right
written: 2019, fifth round
Team: North Dakota (NCAA)
Season totals: 17 games, 2 goals, 5 assists
Caulfield scored no goals this week.
Liam Gorman
Position: Center
Cut: 6-3 / 196
Shoot: Left
written: 2018, sixth round
Team: Princeton (NCAA)
Season totals: 19 games, 3 assists
Gorman scored no goals in two games this week.
Filip Hallander
Position: Center / Wing
Cut: 6-1 / 190
Shoot: Left
written: 2018, second round
Team: Lulea HF (SHL)
Season totals: 7 games, 1 goal, 3 assists
Hallander played two games this week and scored his first goal of the season:
Filip Hållander won 1-0 up to Luleå word Oskarshamn. #SHL #LHF #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/KlEKzani4D
– Anton Johansson (@ antonj85) January 9, 2020
Nathan Legare
Position: Right wing
Cut: 6-0 / 205
Shoot: Right
written: 2019, third round
Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
Season totals: 39 games, 21 goals, 22 assists
Legare played three games this week and scored two goals and one assist.
Legare was captain appointed of the Drakkar this week. He spoke (in English!) Of honor here:
. @ DrakkardeBaieCo Captain and @penguins Prospect @Nathan_Legare discuss the victory tonight against the @monctonwildcats @AvenirCentre pic.twitter.com/60NYjcL4wY
– Craig Eagles (@ Eags37) January 12, 2020
Linus Olund
Position: Center
Cut: 5-11 / 183
Shoot: Left
written: 2017, fifth round
Team: Brynas IF (SHL)
Season totals: 29 games, 1 goal, 6 assists
Olund added an assist in two games this week.
Brynas mic’d Olund for a practice, so if you speak Swedish, take advantage of:
🗣️ “Det är bara att använda dina kilon”
Linus Ölund mic´d up – vi satte en mikrofon på # 36 under träningen! 🎙️😂
🎟️ 5,500 biljetter är sålda till matchen word Färjestad imorgon – kom du också och stötta oss mot tre poäng! Biljetter hittar du här: https://t.co/chjnL8X2VV pic.twitter.com/7mIWJlrlG6
– Brynäs IF (@Brynas) January 15, 2020
Nikita Pavlychev
Position: Center
Cut: 6-8 / 225
Shoot: Left
written: 2015, seventh round
Team: Penn State (NCAA)
Season totals: 15 games, 4 goals, 6 assists
Pavlychev did not score any goals this week.
Samuel Poulin
Position: Wing
Cut: 6-1 / 207
Shoot: Left
written: 2019, first round
Team: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)
Season totals: 28 games, 17 goals, 22 assists
Poulin returned to the Sherbrooke squad this week for the first time since November 30. He has scored a goal and an assist in three games since his return.
Valtteri Puustinen
Position: Wing
Cut: 5-9 / 183
Shoot: Right
written: 2019, seventh round
Team: HPK (Liiga)
Season totals: 34 games, 13 goals, 17 assists
Puustinen is injured and last played on January 4.
defensemen
Calen Addison
Cut: 5-10 / 180
Shoot: Right
written: 2018, second round
Team: Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)
Season totals: 31 games, 7 goals, 22 assists
Addison hasn’t played with the Hurricanes yet since winning gold.
Santeri Airola
Cut: 5-11 / 165
Shoot: Right
written: 2019, seventh round
Team: SaiPa (Liiga), Kettera (Mestis)
Season totals: 2 games with SaiPa; 18 games, 6 assists with Kettera
Airola scored no goals in a match with Kettera this week.
Ryan Jones
Cut: 6-2 / 186
Shoot: Left
written: 2016, fourth round
Team: Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)
Season totals: 22 games, 2 goals, 6 assists
Jones had a two-game assist this week.
Antti Palojarvi
Cut: 6-1 / 172
Shoot: Left
written: 2017, sixth round
Team: Lukko (Liiga), Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga), Hokki (Mestis)
Season totals: 5 games with Lukko; 14 games, 3 assists with Lukko U20; 10 matches with Hokki
Palojarvi did not play this week and is ruled out of an undisclosed injury.
Clayton phillips
Cut: 5-11 / 183
Shoot: Left
written: 2017, third round
Team: Penn State (NCAA)
Season totals: 22 games, 2 goals, 7 assists
Phillips recorded a one game pass this week.
William Reilly
Cut: 6-2 / 196
written: 2017, seventh round
Team: Rensselaer Polytech (NCAA)
Season totals: 21 games, 7 goals, 8 assists
Reilly played two games this week, scoring one goal and two assists.
