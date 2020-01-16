Penguins hope Calen Addison meditates on gold at World Junior Championship

Defense perspective of penguins Calen Addison returned to Lethbridge this week after winning gold with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.

After winning the gold, Addison took a few days to spend time with his family and visit his old primary school to celebrate the victory.

Addison (and Sabers prospect Dylan Cozens) met with Lethbridge media after his return to reflect on their experiences, as this video from Bridge City News shows:

“Being part of this great power play unit was obviously a huge opportunity for me,” said Addison. “I was asked to play a good defense too. I think I stepped up my round-trip match for this tournament, and we made the teams pay for the power play for sure. It’s a lot of ‘opportunities, but at the same time there is a lot of pressure and you want to do good for your whole country. I think we have done a good job. “

Addison has always had good offensive production. He had 65 points in 67 games last season and 65 points in 68 games as a rookie. He’s on a similar pace this season, with 29 points in 31 games. His defensive play is the area of ​​his game that needs more work, and it is good to hear that he thinks he has made progress in this area this season.

Here’s how other Penguins prospects in juniors, colleges and Europe did this week:

FORWARD

Judd Caulfield

Position: Forward

Cut: 6-4 / 207

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, fifth round

Team: North Dakota (NCAA)

Season totals: 17 games, 2 goals, 5 assists

Caulfield scored no goals this week.

Liam Gorman

Position: Center

Cut: 6-3 / 196

Shoot: Left

written: 2018, sixth round

Team: Princeton (NCAA)

Season totals: 19 games, 3 assists

Gorman scored no goals in two games this week.

Filip Hallander

Position: Center / Wing

Cut: 6-1 / 190

Shoot: Left

written: 2018, second round

Team: Lulea HF (SHL)

Season totals: 7 games, 1 goal, 3 assists

Hallander played two games this week and scored his first goal of the season:

Filip Hållander won 1-0 up to Luleå word Oskarshamn. #SHL #LHF #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/KlEKzani4D

– Anton Johansson (@ antonj85) January 9, 2020

Nathan Legare

Position: Right wing

Cut: 6-0 / 205

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, third round

Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Season totals: 39 games, 21 goals, 22 assists

Legare played three games this week and scored two goals and one assist.

Legare was captain appointed of the Drakkar this week. He spoke (in English!) Of honor here:

. @ DrakkardeBaieCo Captain and @penguins Prospect @Nathan_Legare discuss the victory tonight against the @monctonwildcats @AvenirCentre pic.twitter.com/60NYjcL4wY

– Craig Eagles (@ Eags37) January 12, 2020

Linus Olund

Position: Center

Cut: 5-11 / 183

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, fifth round

Team: Brynas IF (SHL)

Season totals: 29 games, 1 goal, 6 assists

Olund added an assist in two games this week.

Brynas mic’d Olund for a practice, so if you speak Swedish, take advantage of:

🗣️ “Det är bara att använda dina kilon”

Linus Ölund mic´d up – vi satte en mikrofon på # 36 under träningen! 🎙️😂

🎟️ 5,500 biljetter är sålda till matchen word Färjestad imorgon – kom du också och stötta oss mot tre poäng! Biljetter hittar du här: https://t.co/chjnL8X2VV pic.twitter.com/7mIWJlrlG6

– Brynäs IF (@Brynas) January 15, 2020

Nikita Pavlychev

Position: Center

Cut: 6-8 / 225

Shoot: Left

written: 2015, seventh round

Team: Penn State (NCAA)

Season totals: 15 games, 4 goals, 6 assists

Pavlychev did not score any goals this week.

Samuel Poulin

Position: Wing

Cut: 6-1 / 207

Shoot: Left

written: 2019, first round

Team: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Season totals: 28 games, 17 goals, 22 assists

Poulin returned to the Sherbrooke squad this week for the first time since November 30. He has scored a goal and an assist in three games since his return.

Valtteri Puustinen

Position: Wing

Cut: 5-9 / 183

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, seventh round

Team: HPK (Liiga)

Season totals: 34 games, 13 goals, 17 assists

Puustinen is injured and last played on January 4.

defensemen

Calen Addison

Cut: 5-10 / 180

Shoot: Right

written: 2018, second round

Team: Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Season totals: 31 games, 7 goals, 22 assists

Addison hasn’t played with the Hurricanes yet since winning gold.

Santeri Airola

Cut: 5-11 / 165

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, seventh round

Team: SaiPa (Liiga), Kettera (Mestis)

Season totals: 2 games with SaiPa; 18 games, 6 assists with Kettera

Airola scored no goals in a match with Kettera this week.

Ryan Jones

Cut: 6-2 / 186

Shoot: Left

written: 2016, fourth round

Team: Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)

Season totals: 22 games, 2 goals, 6 assists

Jones had a two-game assist this week.

Antti Palojarvi

Cut: 6-1 / 172

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, sixth round

Team: Lukko (Liiga), Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga), Hokki (Mestis)

Season totals: 5 games with Lukko; 14 games, 3 assists with Lukko U20; 10 matches with Hokki

Palojarvi did not play this week and is ruled out of an undisclosed injury.

Clayton phillips

Cut: 5-11 / 183

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, third round

Team: Penn State (NCAA)

Season totals: 22 games, 2 goals, 7 assists

Phillips recorded a one game pass this week.

William Reilly

Cut: 6-2 / 196

written: 2017, seventh round

Team: Rensselaer Polytech (NCAA)

Season totals: 21 games, 7 goals, 8 assists

Reilly played two games this week, scoring one goal and two assists.

