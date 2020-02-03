Penguin’s Grind Line is digging their new role

They survived the third period, but the NHL does not keep statistics about which teams win a period. It is the final score that counts and the Pittsburgh Penguins did enough more than 60 minutes to beat the Washington Capitals, 4-3 on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Matt Murray stood on his head for the last 20 minutes to keep the win. But the roots of Penguins’ victory went deeper than Murray, as did the reasons for the season’s success despite a line-up that sometimes included three or more AHL players.

There has only been one Pittsburgh Penguins line that has stayed together almost the entire season. Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev are added to the hips.

As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say about the line: “They bring a different dimension to our team.”

Because the Penguins identity has shifted to a hard hat mentality this season, that line has been part of the base of the base. It started as the fourth line but was raised to the third line after injuries and after the success of the line. In a team of stars, the line helps define Penguins’ playing style.

“That’s our bread and butter, put the puck in, take it out and hold it,” said winger Zach Aston-Reese. “If you have guys who come back (in the line-up) like Sid and guys who always make plays, everyone wants to try. We have to play a simple game for our line in particular. “

Talk about the penguins in a nutshell.

The excessive games that tortured penguins instead of opponents last season have been wiped off the menu this season. The Penguins are 52 games in season and in the home rack. The playing style has stalled.

“Try to own pucks. That’s one of the best ways to stop (Washington) and prevent us from chasing them, “said Aston-Reese.

And so it wasn’t a coincidence, all three members of the penguin gravel line hit the game-winning goal before Tanev’s shot flew past Washington goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov on Sunday. Aston-Reese dug and Blueger, as they often do, dug pucks off the wall and won possession. For the first time in the third period, the Penguins played offensive.

That is the other dimension that the line entails for the team. It is a fast but hard hat mentality.

Blueger has 18 points in 52 games, including seven goals. Aston-Reese has 12 points with five goals. Tanev is the major producer among the group with 23 points with 11 goals. They won’t burn out the target light, but that’s not the point.

The line, which has still not found a catchy nickname (hint, hint), has routinely defended the most dangerous threats from the opposition. On Sunday they saw a healthy dose of Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana, a line that has consistently lit the lamp against the penguins.

The Washington line was closed on Sunday and until the third attack period, the line was under water in Corsi, scoring attempts and even shots. The Penguin’s younger boys

“It’s a good challenge (facing the top lines). We are all proud of it, especially Teddy (Blueger) and myself.” Tans “has been around for a while, but for Teddy and I it gets that chip on our shoulder that we on the ice belong to these guys and we are just as good as those star players there and we can close them down. ”

It’s simple hockey. You will not see droppasses at the blue line of this crew or between the legs with highlights in style style. Their style and task is to get the puck deep and force the other team to put energy into defense. It is especially effective when the penguins can make do with the talented opposition.

“It’s a team game. We close them, Sid’s line goes out and scores, or” Geno’s line scores, “smiled Aston-Reese.” If you have such dynamics, that’s a good recipe for success. “

Or, that line can just score itself, just like Sunday.

It’s a different dimension than head coach Mike Sullivan had before. He has not had a third or fourth rule that could consistently close the opposition. Matt Cullen’s line did part of the work, but Sullivan used power to strength more often by comparing Sidney Crosby’s line with the opposite top line. The ability to clear Penguins’ top centers is not shown on the score sheet.

But that is why team games are not measured on the basis of statistics, but on win-loss records. Even with a goal on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins ground line got what was important. A victory.