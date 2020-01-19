The Pittsburgh Penguins play on Sunday for their 600 consecutive sold-out crowd with a game against the Boston Bruins in PPG Paints Arena. The sold-out series includes regular seasonal and play-off games. It goes all the way back to February 14, 2007 – a 5-4 shoot victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. During the first 599 games, a total of 10,870,298 fans entered the gates and the Penguins had a record of 388-170-41.

The game marks the second time the teams met in four days when the Penguins fell 2-1 to Boston on Thursday. The Penguins have won five straight home games against Boston. Onward, they have points in 10 of their last 12 home matchups against the Boston (9-2-1) dating back to March 11, 2012.

On Sunday, head coach Mike Sullivan returns to Matt Muray’s goal. It will be Murray’s first consecutive start since mid-November to November 21. Murray has won his last four starts and has recorded a storage percentage of more than .900 each. Murray beat Detroit on Friday, 2-1 in OT.

“Matt is going to play the goal today. There were many things that went into the decision,” Sullivan said. , game-to-game. “

The Penguins did not fall into that potential cheat on Friday. Both teams received great efforts in the net, but it was the late third period and OT push was the determining factor for the Penguins. After a scoreless first period, the game seemed to be ready for a challenging game despite the recent individual struggles of the respective goalkeepers. Detroit was the first to hit the power play three and a half minutes in the second period. Filip Zadina (6) made a shot at the top of the circle that crept through the traffic to lead his team. Detroit had the opportunity to add late with a new power-play opportunity but could not add.

After committing an expensive penalty and killing another in the second, it was the chance of the Penguins with the man’s advantage to start the third. After Darren Helm persuaded Sidney Crosby to give the Penguins the power in the early period, Bryan Rust hit gold. Calm corrected Evgeni Malkin’s pass on a tic-tac-toe game and buried a shot from the outstretched keeper for the equalizer. The third period did not yield any other score when the teams went to OT.

In the extra frame, Detroit again hit the penalty disorder. Luke Glendening committed an interference error at 3.48 pm and opened the door for the Penguins. After scoring only one of their previous three chances, the Penguins ended the game. Sidney Crosby takes the lead and cunningly throws home a hit card from Evgeni Malkin and wins it for the Penguins in the extension. Matt Murray started in the net for the Penguins and made 28 saves. Jimmy Howard pulled the start for Detroit and stopped 35 of 37 shots in the loss. You can read more about the Penguins game in Detroit in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Boston was last in action against the Penguins on Thursday. Despite an early strike by Sidney Crosby, Boston scored four consecutive goals to beat the Penguins 4-1. Sean Kuraly (4), Par Lindholm (3), Patrice Bergeron (20) and Brad Marchand (21) scored in the win for Boston. Crosby scored the Penguins’ only goal and won 42% of his faceoffs. Jaroslav Halak defeated Tristan Jarry with 29 saves. Jarry lost 26 of 29 shots.

Notes

It is safe to say that Sidney Crosby is officially back. Crosby was the winner in the extensions on Friday-evening and gave him goals and points in all three games (3G-3A), as he returned to the line-up after missing 28 games due to recovery from nuclear muscle injury. The overtime goal was the 15th of Crosby’s career and brought him to a sevenfold position for sixth place on the list of overtime goals for the NHL of all time.

What head coach Mike Sullivan got from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2019-2020 is nothing short of remarkable. Despite being one of only four teams who lost 200 or more man games due to an injury, Sullivan has helped lead his team to the fourth best record of the competition at 30-13-5 (65 points). Perhaps the most impressive of all, the Penguins managed to go 18-6-4 in the 28 games Sidney Crosby missed due to an injury. The .144 points percentage of the team was the best in the competition during that period.

Scouts

Scouts in attendance – An interesting group, and think two teams are back:

Carolina

Buffalo (Pro Scouting Coordinator)

Arizona (Mike Guentzel)

Edm (regional explorer)

– Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) January 19, 2020

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (lower body, skates)

Boston Bruins

Connor Clifton (upper body, IR)

Kevan Miller (Knee, LTIR)

Tuukka Rask (Concussion, IR)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins 20.3% (14th NHL) 81.4% (14th NHL)

Boston Bruins 26.6% (3rd NHL) 83.3% (3rd NHL)

Penguin lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Jared McCann Sidney Crosby Dominik Simon

Dominik KahunEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex GalchenyukAndrew Agozzino Patric Hornqvist

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Matt Murray

Tristan Jarry

