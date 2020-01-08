Loading...

Hello, old friend. The Pittsburgh Penguins have been hot despite an unorthodox schedule and some silly game. The penguins have points in five of their last six games (4-1-1) and points in nine of their last 11 games (8-2-1). They go further back, they are 11-3-1 in their last 15 games that go back to December 4. On Tuesday evening the penguins will face their former franchise target and fans’ favorite, Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights.

A milestone is also within reach. Penguin’s Head Coach Mike Sullivan can join memorable franchise names with a win against Vegas in T-Mobile Arena. Sullivan has 199 career victories as Penguins’ bank boss and can only become the third coach in team history to reach the 200 victory plateau.

Tristan Jarry will play Vegas for the second time this year. He will seek a certain amount of revenge for losing October 19 after allowing only one goal in 21 shots. Fleury starts his fifth career against his former team. Fleury is 3-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-up in four games against the Penguins.

The penguins hit a wall after playing two games in less than 24 hours. After sending Montreal en route, the Penguins were unable to take care of Florida against Florida in a 4-1 loss on Sunday. Florida found the first goal of the game early because the Penguins had a tough time. Frank Vatrano (9) skated to the front of the net and followed his own rebound with a goal to lead his team. Despite the weird schedule and the early blow, the Penguins found equalizer minutes later. Jared McCann scored his 11th of the year after completing a smooth pass from Dominik Simon. Florida added a goal midway through the period to take a lead in the first break.

Neither team managed to score a goal in the second period, but the penguins forced numerous opportunities in the middle frame. In the third period, the Penguins started the period with a leap in the hope of binding early, but after the first 12 minutes, the Penguins apparently ran out of gas. After assisting with the opening goal of the game, Mike Hoffman added a second point via a snipe at 8:52 of the last period. Hoffman received a pass from Frank Vatrano and wired a top shot wrist shot to extend the lead to 3-1. Evgenii Dadonov (18) added an empty net count to end the scoring and send the PPG Paints Arena crowd to the exits.

Tristan Jarry, who did not travel to Montreal to prepare for Sunday’s game, played well despite being tagged with the loss. Jarry made 31 saves including several third period stops to keep the deficit on only one. Chris Driedger started his ninth game of the year for Florida and stopped 31 of 32 shots in the win. You can read more about the loss of Penguins against Florida in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Vegas came up from a deficit of three goals to force OT against St. Louis. In the extra frame after he had given up the tying goal late, Vegas found the winning goal after forcing a turnover to achieve the 5-4 win. Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron each had three-point efforts to achieve at least one point in the standings for St. Louis. Chandler Stephenson had two points, including the winning goal for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 of 31 shots in the win, while Jake Allen made 28 saves in the loss.

Notes

Andrew Agozzino was recalled by the Penguins for the second time this season on Monday morning. Agozzino’s first and only NHL goal came against the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-0 win in Colorado on February 18, 2019. He has so far played in only one Penguins game.

The penguins return for three games for the second time in less than a month. The Penguins did well against the Western Conference teams, who won 16 of their 22 games and gained 34 points. Their 16 victories against the West are in third place among all NHL teams and the first among Eastern Conference teams.

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (Core Muscle, skating)

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (Lower Body, IR)

Vegas Golden Knights

Cody Glass (bone)

Cody Eakins (concussion)

Jonathan Marchessault (lower body, daily)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins 17.6% (22nd NHL) 81.7% (9th NHL)

Vegas Golden Knights22.2% (9th NHL) 81.1% (14th NHL)

Penguin’s lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Dominik KahunEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Dominik SimonJared McCannPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex GalchenyukJoseph BlandisiThomas Di Pauli

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Tristan Jarry

Matt Murray

Make sure you create your own PHN app. It’s free and easy.