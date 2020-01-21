Penguins Game Notes & Lines vs. Flyers

Before the Pittsburgh Penguins can enjoy a well-earned nine days off, they have to take one last hurdle. The Penguins play their last game for the All-Star break against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, Tuesday. The Penguins will close a piece where they played 11 games in 20 days. They are 7-2-1 through the first 10 and currently have the third best record in the Eastern Conference.

Moreover, there is more good and bad news in the field of injuries, because Justin Schultz will not play on Tuesday, but is expected to play after the break. Center Nick Bjugstad is also skating, and Penguins’ head coach, Mike Sullivan, said they expect the pair to come back, “on time.”

In general, the Penguins have points in four of the last five games against Philadelphia and they start game action with points in four consecutive visits to Philadelphia. Earlier this season, the Penguins hit Philadelphia in their only encounter of the season, 7-1, at PPG Paints Arena on October 29. The Penguins scored four goals from the first period. Sidney Crosby and Dominik Kahun had three-point efforts.

Tristan Jarry starts against Philadelphia after Matt Murray started the last two games. Philadelphia starts Brian Elliott in the net. Elliott is 11-5 record with a 3.03 goals-against.

The Penguins surrendered the first three goals but hit back with the next four in a 4-3 win against Boston on Sunday. The win was a microcosm of the Penguins first half of the season when they came together to achieve their 31st win of the year. Boston, after three days of rest, seemed determined to put the Penguins away in the first period, as they scored two goals in the first two minutes. Boston added to its early start with another goal five minutes left in the period to take an impressive lead of three goals. The penguins looked bad, but a late score from Dominik Simon gave them a heartbeat in the first break.

The penguins started the crucial second period with a bang, as they reduced the lead to just 33 seconds after the puck dropping. Kris Letang’s shot went wide to the left, but Sidney Crosby hit the puck and split the Teddy Blueger, finishing the score to make it 3-2. The target provided the adrenaline boost that the penguins were looking for, but they couldn’t add.

Still at the back, the Penguins started the third with the mission to tie. The trend of scoring “twitter scapegoats” continued while Jack Johnson played with a stunner hero to tie the game to three each. The target was made possible by defensive pressure from Brandon Tanev, who sent the deficit to Johnson for the heat-seeking rocket. The Penguins closed their justification with 7:15 left in the game when Bryan Rust found the winning goal. Evgeni Malkin forced a turn of sales and fainted for Bryan Rust, who fires the puck up close to earn the Penguins two points. Matt Murray started shaky in the net but ended with 35 saves and the win. Jaroslav Halak of Boston stopped 18 of 22 shots in the loss.

Philadelphia used a second period of two goals to beat 4-1 on Saturday. Philadelphia received strong efforts from Travis Konecny, who scored two goals, and James Van Riemsdyk, who added three points. Dustin Brown scored the only goal for LA in the loss, but also had four hits. Jake Campbell started the LA and made 22 saves while Brian Elliott stopped 34 of 35 shots.

Notes

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has done some of his best work against the Philadelphia during his career. In 68 career games, Crosby has 42 goals, 60 assists and 102 points. His 42 goals are the most against one team, while his average of 1.50 points per game is the third highest average for any opponent. No active player has more points against Philadelphia than Crosby.

The duo of Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust has been on fire for the past 12 games and has been helping the Penguins 9-2-1 since December 28. In those 12 games, Malkin collected 18 points (6G-12A), while Rust registered 17 points (7G-10A), respectively second and third place in the NHL during that period.

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (lower body, skates)

Dominik Kahun (concussion, off)

Philadelphia Flyers

Nolan Patrick (Migraine Disorder)

Sam Morin (Knee, out for the season)

Oskar Lindblom (sarcoma of Ewing, out for season) Braun (groin, daily)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Knee, three weeks)

Carter Heart (Lower abdominal tension, 2-3 weeks)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins20.0% (16th NHL) 81.7% (13th NHL)

Philadelphia Flyers19.9% ​​(17th NHL) 81.9% (11th NHL)

Penguin lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Dominik Simon Sidney Crosby Patric Hornqvist

Jared McCannEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk Andrew Agozzino Joseph Blandisi

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Tristan Jarry

Matt Murray

