Not yet, but we’re getting close. Captain Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh Penguins will not return to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Sunday, per head trainer Mike Sullivan.

This season, Crosby has 17 points (7 g, 10 a) in 17 games. He practiced on Saturday and made contact for the first time since he had undergone a nuclear muscle operation. The penguins start six games in 10 days and the penguins may have to hold a morning skate to get Crosby more ice age with the team before he returns.

On Saturday, Crosby skated with Dominik Simon and Jared McCann on the left wing and Patric Hornqvist on the right wing.

Despite Crosby’s remarkable progress, the Penguins have done more than just survive their long-term injury in the early season and continue to win despite bumps, bruises and unorthodox journeys. The Penguins are a record of 17-6-4 in the 27 games that Crosby missed. During that period, their 17 wins are in third place in the NHL.

The Penguins have a five-game win streak and an eight-game point streak (7-0-1) against Arizona dating from February 29, 2016. Further back, the Penguins have only one loss in regulation against Arizona in their last 11 meetings ( 9-1-1) that go back to March 21, 2015. After Sunday’s game, the awkward journey of the penguins will end and they will not leave the Eastern Time Zone for a game until February 26 when they go to California for the LA Play Kings.

Arizona shutout in two consecutive games.

In net, the Penguins Tristan Jarry will start who has done some of his best work against the Western Conference. In general, the net-less has only lost once to the regulation of an opponent of the Western Conference. He has a record of 10-1-1, a goal of 1.91 against average and a saving of 0.938 against the teams of the Western Conference.

Arizona is expected to start Adin Hill, which will only make its third start in the year and sixth appearance.

Penguin’s Last Game

The Penguins rallied several times in a 4-3 OT win against Colorado on Friday. The win gave the Penguins a season series against Colorado as both wins came in the extension and now have points in nine of their last 13 games against them. Colorado, fueled by their home crowd, opened the score late in the first period to take a 1-0 lead in the first break. Nate MacKinnon placed himself in the left faceoff circle and loaded a heat-seeking one-timer in the back of the net for a power-play goal.

The penguins played most of the second with an imminent shortage for one goal, but were eventually rewarded for all their pressure. John Marino and Dominik Kahun combined on a pass for Teddy Blueger, who tapped the puck home to make the game equal at 13:29. Colorado, however, spoiled the period for the Penguins with a late goal to steal back their lead with one goal. Gabriel Landeskog threw a puck into the zone that bounced awkwardly and crept on.

The Penguins added their fifth win of the year after trailing two periods in the last two frames. The Penguins quickly became level and took a late lead in the third period on goals from the top line. Bryan Rust (18) and Evgeni Malkin (13) scored 14:29 apart to give their team a one-goal lead. After failing to score on a late power-play, Colorado found the equalizer remaining 31 seconds in the period. Matt Calvert got a piece of Cale Makar’s explosion to bind the game and force OT. Jared McCann played the hero in the 3v3 OT when his shot found the just passing traffic for his 12th of the year.

Matt Murray earned the win in a surprising start. Murray has made 28 rescues, including a third period with high volume. Pavel Francouz stopped 26 of 30 shots but only lost his fourth game of the year. You can read more about the Penguins in Colorado game in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Arizona was eliminated for the second time in so many days in a 3-0 loss against Carolina on Thursday. Warren Foegele, Martin Necas and Lucas Wallmark took care of the score in the game by scoring their respective tenth goals of the year. Petr Mrazek earned his third shutout of the year with 32 saves. Antti Raanta started and stopped 25 of 28 before he left with an injury. Adin Hill stopped the only shot he saw relieved.

Notes

A career year continued for Bryan Rust when he took two runs (1G-1A) against Colorado in Friday’s Penguins game. Rust tied his career high with 18 goals. Rust’s next point will match his career high of 38, which he placed in 2017-18. He played 69 games, 39 more than he played this season. Furthermore Rust has 22 points in 15 matches against opponents of Western Conference.

Defender Kris Letang is an assist shy to become the first defender in franchise history to have registered 400 career assistants. Letang is only the sixth player in Penguins history who has recorded 400 or more assists. He will become a member of Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Jaromir Jagr, Evgeni Malkin and Ron Francis.

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (Core Muscle, practice)

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (lower body, skates)

Coyotes in Arizona

Niklas Hjalmarsson (lower body, IR)

Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins 17.9% (21st NHL) 80.9% (14th NHL)

Arizona Coyotes 20.3% (13th NHL) 83.8% (2nd-T NHL)

Penguin’s lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Dominik KahunEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Dominik SimonJared McCannPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex GalchenyukAndrew Agozzino Sam Lafferty

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Matt Murray

Tristan Jarry

