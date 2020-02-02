Penguins Game Notes & Lines vs. Capitals

It may be the day of the Super Bo … sorry, “Big Game” but there is also a matchup on the ice. After avoiding each other for the first half of the NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals meet for the first time in Capital One Arena, Sunday. The afternoon matchup marks the 50th regular season Penguins game between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

In his 49 career games against Washington / Ovechkin, Crosby has 24 goals, 46 assists and 70 points, while the Penguins have a record of 30-17-2. Ovechkin has 51 points (30G-21A) in the 49 direct encounters.

As PHN editor in chief Dan Kingerski reported Saturday morning, Matt Murray starts in the goal for the Penguins. On Saturday, Washington Head Coach Todd Rierden confirmed that Ilya Samsonov will start in the net for his team. Samsonov has a record of 16-2-1 and 2.12 goals this year.

The Penguins needed overtime to win their first game back from the All-Star break, 4-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Penguins remained outshot, but repented on both power-play opportunities to secure the extra point and start the unofficial second half of the season on the right foot. Similar to the matchup of the teams nine days earlier, Philadelphia was the first to hit the scoreboard. Penguin’s nemesis Jakub Voracek took a cross-crease pass and placed the puck in a wide open net on the powerplay. The goal was the only score in the first period.

Once down to start the second frame, the Penguins exploded for three goals to take the lead in the second break. Evgeni Malkin started the period with a 3:55 second goal in resuming the action. Malkin found a rebound on the sidewalk to tie the game immediately, but it turned out to be just an appetizer. Bryan Rust less than two minutes later, his team led the power play. After most of the period, the Penguins also added late to the lead to extend the lead to two. Sidney Crosby hit the puck across the ice to Kris Letang, who buried Brian Elliott from a sharp angle for a power-play goal. Philadelphia stopped the bleeding by reducing the lead to one with a late goal from Tyler Pitlick (5).

The third period featured a quick tying goal from Philadelphia and a job that meets the rest of the frame. Scott Laughton went to the net and tapped the puck to tie the score early to 3-3. Both teams had chances in the remaining 5:40 PM, but neither team was able to pot the leading goal. The extra five minutes were put on the clock for overtime, but the Penguins only needed 55 seconds. Sidney Crosby took a shot from the short side of the circle to bring the Penguins to the extension. Tristan Jarry earned the victory in his first start since the break. Jarry put 27 out of 30 shots in the win despite giving up the first goal. Brian Elliott, after shutting down the Penguins in his last start, made only 16 saves in the loss.

You can read more about the game Penguins in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Washington jumped out to an early two to none lead in 5-3 win against Ottawa, Friday. Washington received contributions from Jakub Vrana, Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, who each had two points in the win. Ovechkin scored two goals. Thomas Chabot scored a goal and an assist for Ottawa but was a -1 in plus-minus. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves for his 16th victory of the year. Marcus Hogberg stopped 32 of 26 shots in the loss.

Notes

The Penguins’ 4-3 overtime victory on Friday ended the month of January, in which Pittsburgh went 8-3-1 (17 points), the third best record in the NHL behind Tampa Bay (21) and Columbus (18) . The 17 points are the most for the penguins in the first month of the year since the inclusion of 18 points in January of the 2017-18 season.

Evgeni Malkin has 63 points (19G-44A) in 44 career games against Washington, of which 11 points (3G-8A) over his last six games against them. Malkin is one goal away from 20 against Washington, a feat he has accomplished against eight other teams.

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Dominik Kahun (concussion)

Washington capitals

N / A

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins 20.7% (11th NHL) 81.8% (11th NHL)

Washington Capitals 20.5% (12th NHL) 84.0% (3rd NHL)

Penguin lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Jared McCann Sidney Crosby Dominik Simon

Bryan RustEvgeni MalkinPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk Andrew Agozzino Anthony Angello

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Chad RuhwedelJustin Schultz

goalie

Tristan Jarry

Matt Murray

