Penguins forward Nathan Legare leads his team

Nathan Legare‘Baie-Comeau Drakkar is in a reconstruction phase.
After stacking up last season and tied for first in the QMJHL Eastern Conference with a record of 49-15-2-2, the Drakkar currently occupies the sixth of ten conference teams with a 21-23 -1. record. During the recent trading period, they traded the best scorer and captain # 2 Gabriel Fortier for a 16-year-old recruit and five draft choices from high to medium.
With the end of the trading period, Legare will remain with the Drakkar for the rest of the season and has already been named captain to replace Fortier.
Legare is the Drakkar’s top scorer with 23 goals and 23 assists in 41 games, a 15-point lead over any other Drakkar player still on the list. It’s a production at a rate of 1.12 points per game, down slightly from last year’s rate of 1.28 points per game, but part of that can be attributed to the supporting cast which is not what it was last season.
Legare has had a hot streak recently, with seven goals and six assists in their last 10 games. He has scored goals in each of the Drakkar’s last two games, although his team has failed to win in both games.
On January 18, the Drakkar lost 1-0 at the start of the first period. Legare scored a power play goal later in the period to tie the game:
The Drakkar lost 5-4 in overtime this game.
After a first scoreless period on January 19, Legare opened the scoring 18 seconds into half, an unassisted strength goal:
The Drakkar then allowed the next five goals and ended up falling 6-3.
While Legare’s offensive production is slightly lower this season, he takes a lot more shots. Last season, he made 271 shots in 68 games, for a rate of four shots per game. This season, he attempted 233 shots in 41 games, for a rate of 5.7 shots per game. His total of 233 shots ranks first in the QMJHL. The QMJHL also follows its own statistic called “dangerous fire”, of which Legare has 112, the fourth largest of the QMJHL.
Legare will still be too young to move to the AHL next season, when he just turned 19 a week and a half ago. Next season, his options are still limited to the NHL or returned to juniors following the NHL-CHL agreement. In 2021-2022, he will be eligible to play for Wilkes-Barre / Scranton.
Here’s how the rest of the Penguins’ prospects for juniors, colleges and Europe did this week:
FORWARD
Judd Caulfield
Position: Forward
Cut: 6-4 / 207
Shoot: Right
written: 2019, fifth round
Team: North Dakota (NCAA)
Season totals: 19 games, 3 goals, 5 assists
Caulfield played two games this week and scored a goal:
Liam Gorman
Position: Center
Cut: 6-3 / 196
Shoot: Left
written: 2018, sixth round
Team: Princeton (NCAA)
Season totals: 19 games, 3 assists
Gorman and Princeton did not play this week.
Filip Hallander
Position: Center / Wing
Cut: 6-1 / 190
Shoot: Left
written: 2018, second round
Team: Lulea HF (SHL)
Season totals: 9 games, 3 goals, 3 assists
Hallander scored two goals in two games this week.
When asked in a Swedish video interview on Lulea’s YouTube channel (which I spent about 30 minutes translating) if he was going to move to North America next season, Hallander said “we’ll see”. And before the games, he eats pasta. He also likes to fish. Revolutionary stuff.
Linus Olund
Position: Center
Cut: 5-11 / 183
Shoot: Left
written: 2017, fifth round
Team: Brynas IF (SHL)
Season totals: 31 games, 1 goal, 6 assists
Olund had no goals in two games this week.
Nikita Pavlychev
Position: Center
Cut: 6-8 / 225
Shoot: Left
written: 2015, seventh round
Team: Penn State (NCAA)
Season totals: 17 games, 4 goals, 6 assists
Pavlychev did not score any goals in two games this week. He got kicked into the Penn State game on January 17 for punching, but was not suspended for that.
Samuel Poulin
Position: Wing
Cut: 6-1 / 207
Shoot: Left
written: 2019, first round
Team: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)
Season totals: 31 games, 19 goals, 24 assists
In Poulin’s second week back from his injury, he played in three games and scored two goals and two assists.
Valtteri Puustinen
Position: Wing
Cut: 5-9 / 183
Shoot: Right
written: 2019, seventh round
Team: HPK (Liiga)
Season totals: 35 games, 13 goals, 18 assists
After missing two weeks with an injury, Puustinen returned and had an assist in one game.
defensemen
Calen Addison
Cut: 5-10 / 180
Shoot: Right
written: 2018, second round
Team: Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)
Season totals: 33 games, 8 goals, 23 assists
Addison returned to Lethbridge for the first week since winning the World Junior gold medal and scoring a goal and an assist in two games.
Santeri Airola
Cut: 5-11 / 165
Shoot: Right
written: 2019, seventh round
Team: SaiPa (Liiga), Kettera (Mestis)
Season totals: 2 games with SaiPa; 19 games, 7 assists with Kettera
Airola recorded a one-game pass with Kettera this week.
Ryan Jones
Cut: 6-2 / 186
Shoot: Left
written: 2016, fourth round
Team: Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)
Season totals: 24 games, 2 goals, 6 assists
Jones had no goals in two games this week.
Antti Palojarvi
Cut: 6-1 / 172
Shoot: Left
written: 2017, sixth round
Team: Lukko (Liiga), Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga), Hokki (Mestis)
Season totals: 5 games with Lukko; 14 games, 3 assists with Lukko U20; 12 matches with Hokki
Palojarvi returned from an injury this week and scored no goals in two games with Hokki.
Clayton Phillips
Cut: 5-11 / 183
Shoot: Left
written: 2017, third round
Team: Penn State (NCAA)
Season totals: 24 games, 2 goals, 7 assists
Phillips has not scored in two games this week.
William Reilly
Cut: 6-2 / 196
written: 2017, seventh round
Team: Rensselaer Polytech (NCAA)
Season totals: 23 games, 7 goals, 8 assists
Reilly has played two games this week and has not scored any goals.
