Penguins forward Nathan Legare leads his team

Nathan Legare‘Baie-Comeau Drakkar is in a reconstruction phase.

After stacking up last season and tied for first in the QMJHL Eastern Conference with a record of 49-15-2-2, the Drakkar currently occupies the sixth of ten conference teams with a 21-23 -1. record. During the recent trading period, they traded the best scorer and captain # 2 Gabriel Fortier for a 16-year-old recruit and five draft choices from high to medium.

With the end of the trading period, Legare will remain with the Drakkar for the rest of the season and has already been named captain to replace Fortier.

Legare is the Drakkar’s top scorer with 23 goals and 23 assists in 41 games, a 15-point lead over any other Drakkar player still on the list. It’s a production at a rate of 1.12 points per game, down slightly from last year’s rate of 1.28 points per game, but part of that can be attributed to the supporting cast which is not what it was last season.

Legare has had a hot streak recently, with seven goals and six assists in their last 10 games. He has scored goals in each of the Drakkar’s last two games, although his team has failed to win in both games.

On January 18, the Drakkar lost 1-0 at the start of the first period. Legare scored a power play goal later in the period to tie the game:

The Drakkar lost 5-4 in overtime this game.

After a first scoreless period on January 19, Legare opened the scoring 18 seconds into half, an unassisted strength goal:

The Drakkar then allowed the next five goals and ended up falling 6-3.

While Legare’s offensive production is slightly lower this season, he takes a lot more shots. Last season, he made 271 shots in 68 games, for a rate of four shots per game. This season, he attempted 233 shots in 41 games, for a rate of 5.7 shots per game. His total of 233 shots ranks first in the QMJHL. The QMJHL also follows its own statistic called “dangerous fire”, of which Legare has 112, the fourth largest of the QMJHL.

Legare will still be too young to move to the AHL next season, when he just turned 19 a week and a half ago. Next season, his options are still limited to the NHL or returned to juniors following the NHL-CHL agreement. In 2021-2022, he will be eligible to play for Wilkes-Barre / Scranton.

Here’s how the rest of the Penguins’ prospects for juniors, colleges and Europe did this week:

FORWARD

Judd Caulfield

Position: Forward

Cut: 6-4 / 207

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, fifth round

Team: North Dakota (NCAA)

Season totals: 19 games, 3 goals, 5 assists

Caulfield played two games this week and scored a goal:

Liam Gorman

Position: Center

Cut: 6-3 / 196

Shoot: Left

written: 2018, sixth round

Team: Princeton (NCAA)

Season totals: 19 games, 3 assists

Gorman and Princeton did not play this week.

Filip Hallander

Position: Center / Wing

Cut: 6-1 / 190

Shoot: Left

written: 2018, second round

Team: Lulea HF (SHL)

Season totals: 9 games, 3 goals, 3 assists

Hallander scored two goals in two games this week.

When asked in a Swedish video interview on Lulea’s YouTube channel (which I spent about 30 minutes translating) if he was going to move to North America next season, Hallander said “we’ll see”. And before the games, he eats pasta. He also likes to fish. Revolutionary stuff.

Nathan Legare

Position: Right wing

Cut: 6-0 / 205

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, third round

Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Season totals: 41 games, 23 goals, 23 assists

Legare played two games this week and scored two goals.

Linus Olund

Position: Center

Cut: 5-11 / 183

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, fifth round

Team: Brynas IF (SHL)

Season totals: 31 games, 1 goal, 6 assists

Olund had no goals in two games this week.

Nikita Pavlychev

Position: Center

Cut: 6-8 / 225

Shoot: Left

written: 2015, seventh round

Team: Penn State (NCAA)

Season totals: 17 games, 4 goals, 6 assists

Pavlychev did not score any goals in two games this week. He got kicked into the Penn State game on January 17 for punching, but was not suspended for that.

Samuel Poulin

Position: Wing

Cut: 6-1 / 207

Shoot: Left

written: 2019, first round

Team: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Season totals: 31 games, 19 goals, 24 assists

In Poulin’s second week back from his injury, he played in three games and scored two goals and two assists.

Valtteri Puustinen

Position: Wing

Cut: 5-9 / 183

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, seventh round

Team: HPK (Liiga)

Season totals: 35 games, 13 goals, 18 assists

After missing two weeks with an injury, Puustinen returned and had an assist in one game.

defensemen

Calen Addison

Cut: 5-10 / 180

Shoot: Right

written: 2018, second round

Team: Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Season totals: 33 games, 8 goals, 23 assists

Addison returned to Lethbridge for the first week since winning the World Junior gold medal and scoring a goal and an assist in two games.

Santeri Airola

Cut: 5-11 / 165

Shoot: Right

written: 2019, seventh round

Team: SaiPa (Liiga), Kettera (Mestis)

Season totals: 2 games with SaiPa; 19 games, 7 assists with Kettera

Airola recorded a one-game pass with Kettera this week.

Ryan Jones

Cut: 6-2 / 186

Shoot: Left

written: 2016, fourth round

Team: Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)

Season totals: 24 games, 2 goals, 6 assists

Jones had no goals in two games this week.

Antti Palojarvi

Cut: 6-1 / 172

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, sixth round

Team: Lukko (Liiga), Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga), Hokki (Mestis)

Season totals: 5 games with Lukko; 14 games, 3 assists with Lukko U20; 12 matches with Hokki

Palojarvi returned from an injury this week and scored no goals in two games with Hokki.

Clayton Phillips

Cut: 5-11 / 183

Shoot: Left

written: 2017, third round

Team: Penn State (NCAA)

Season totals: 24 games, 2 goals, 7 assists

Phillips has not scored in two games this week.

William Reilly

Cut: 6-2 / 196

written: 2017, seventh round

Team: Rensselaer Polytech (NCAA)

Season totals: 23 games, 7 goals, 8 assists

Reilly has played two games this week and has not scored any goals.

