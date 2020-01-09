Loading...

Joseph Blandisi Thursday at noon, the waivers were lifted.

Blandisi was not assigned to Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, as expected. Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that keeping Blandisi on the NHL roster was the plan if he wiped it out.

“Right now, the decision (to put Blandisi on waivers) was made to keep flexibility on the list,” said Sullivan after the Penguins trained in Vegas on Wednesday.

Blandisi can now play another 10 games or spend an additional 30 days on an NHL roster (whichever comes first) before needing exemptions again. If an injured attacker should return to the lineup on this trip, the Penguins have the option of sending Blandisi immediately to clear a spot on the list without waiting for the 24-hour waiver period.

Blandisi was a healthy scratch in Las Vegas on Tuesday night with Andrew Agozzino and Sam Lafferty enter programming. He has two goals and three assists in 21 NHL games this season.

