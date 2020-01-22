The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-5) played their 11th in 20 days and a nine-day break awaits the Penguins. For most Tuesday night the penguins looked like a tired team that was ready for a vacation. The Philadelphia Flyers remained patient and benefited from the Penguins errors. Eventually the penguins collapsed.

Philadelphia recorded a 3-0 shutout against the Penguins in the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday-evening.

The Penguins won an emotional comeback victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday. The magic and energy were not packed for the trip to Philadelphia. The Penguins gathered in the third period, but were unable to cross the 20-shot barrier. The Penguins didn’t have a shot at goal during the last 10 minutes of the game.

“We’re not going to apologize. We have a long break here, so we have to be better,” said Sidney Crosby. “There is not much to say. We are not going to make any apologies. We have not made any apologies throughout the year, we are not going to start now.”

Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry stopped 27 of 29 shots. He will represent the Metro Division team in the NHL All-Star Game this weekend in St. Louis.

The Penguins narrowly avoided a new injury in the first period. Philadelphia forward Jakub Voracek kneaded Penguin’s defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. Voracek only received a small penalty for stumbling.

The penguins were generous and more in the second period. A few minutes after the second period, after another Penguins turnover in the neutral zone, Philadelphia switched to Penguins soft coverage. Voracek (10) slipped behind several Penguins defenders and covered Jarry for the first goal of the battle.

Late in the second period, the Penguins again gave Philadelphia the puck and again were unable to defend. After Penguin’s rookie defender John Marino was checked, James Van Riemsdyk (14) made a pass through Jarry’s pads a few meters away.

“We’ve played many games this year and it’s been a pretty tough schedule lately, so it’s good for the team (to take) a few days and recharge,” Jarry said in defense of his teammates.

The Penguins had only 13 shots on target in the first 40 minutes of hockey because they were entangled by the fall of the neutral zone of Philadelphia. The system was installed by coach Alain Vigneault, who had long been Penguin’s tormentor as coach of the New York Rangers.

The penguins got some grip in the middle of the third period, but never lit the lamp. Philadelphia goalkeeper Brian Elliott, who was burned seven goals when the teams first met in October, stopped all 19 shots.

Head coach Mike Sullivan tried everything. In a rare movement, he combined Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the same line.

Philadelphia defender Justin Braun (3) scored the empty netter.

The Penguins start a nine-day break and organize Philadelphia on January 31.