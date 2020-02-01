Penguins finally stare-down with red-hot Ovechkin

At least, the Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the victims, those who see Washington Capitals sniper Alexander Ovechkin achieve 700 career goals when the teams play in an NBC game on Sunday afternoon.

Turn right?

Ovechkin needs five goals to reach that plateau. That won’t happen in one game.

Turn right?

Well, probably not. But it’s hard to rule out a lot when it comes to Ovechkin and scoring.

“He’s the best goal scorer I’ve ever seen,” said defender Jack Johnson, after training on Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. “Absolutely the best goal scorer of our generation.”

That’s not small for Johnson’s captain and old friend, Penguins centers Sidney Crosby, who has been compared to and placed on a pedestal next to Ovechkin since they both entered the competition in 2005-06.

Ovechkin was named the first star of the NHL for January on Saturday, when he led the NHL with 13 goals. He has 11 goals in his past five games and on Friday, in a 5-3 win against Ottawa, his two goals took him past Mark Messier and to eighth place of all time on the league goal list with 695.

The classic move by Ovechkin, a man’s hulk, is a blazing one-timer from the left circle.

“Nothing has changed since he entered the competition to the way he shoots the puck and has the ability to score goals,” Crosby said. “He has done it consistently since he entered the competition. I think he has probably found several ways. His shot, clearly, on that off-wing, that one-timer, that shot from that area is probably what he’s known for but he scores so many different ways, whether it is from the crowds or sometimes coming out of the net. He has found different ways to score, even with how dangerous his shot is in different areas. “

Sid against Ovi

Crosby and Ovechkin have collected a lot of hardware over the years, although for years one of the most important things that separated them was the fact that Crosby had three Stanley Cups. Ovechkin finally got his first when the Capitals won in 2018.

Crosby and Ovechkin have sometimes had a spiky relationship on the ice. In the regular season there have been intense competitions, not to mention the play-offs.

And yet Crosby had a hard time defining where they are now after more than ten years as rivals and fellow superstars.

“We see each other a lot until games, in the same division, playoffs and things like that,” Crosby said. “I don’t really know how to answer that. It’s not something that has really changed much.

“It is cordial and respectful. We are not best friends, but at the same time I respect the way he plays and what he does and he can relate to the pressure and expectations associated with the position he was in the competition. That is probably the best way to describe it. “

The next chapter is Sunday.

Ovechkin and the charts

Ovechkin, 34, has achieved his goals in 1,135 games. He has been incredibly durable, playing at least 72 games in each season that were not shortened by a break in work and that appeared four times in all 82 games. He has missed two games that date to the beginning of 2016-17.

He scored eight times at least 50 times and had 65 in 2007-08.

Crosby, 32, has a more all-round game. He has 455 goals in 966 games. Penguin’s center Evgeni Malkin, 33, has 407 goals in 892 games. Malkin and Ovechkin, both Russian, have had an up and down relationship over the years.

Although they all seem to have a place for them in the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ovechkin is the one determined by his tendency to score.

“The things he did today are quite remarkable,” said Penguin winger Bryan Rust, who has become a productive scorer, with a team-leading 22 goals in 37 games during an injury shortened season.

“He is a man who is consistently in the top five every year, if not higher. I think that is proof of him and how good he is of a player.”

It’s a matter of guessing how highly Ovechkin is able to climb the list of all-time NHL goals, but it’s realistic to think he’s going to do different nicks.

The seven for him are: Wayne Gretzky (894), Gordie Howe (841), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).

Rust and Johnson compared Ovechkin with Hull.

“He is the man I grew up with,” said Johnson. “Guy who is similar – the shot and pure goal scorer.”

“Ovi may have a slightly more complete game,” Rust said. “He’s a little more physical on the front check, uses his body a little more.”

Play has meaning

This is the first meeting of the season between rivals from the Metropolitan Division, and with three more after that, the points earned or lost in those matches may be crucial to the way the rankings look at the end of the regular season.

Washington, which has won eight of its last 11 games, leads the NHL with 75 points – six points ahead of the Penguins, which are second behind the capitals in the Metropolitan Division, third in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the general classification. The Penguins have a game in hand.

“They are always intense games, emotional games and important points,” Crosby said.

Ovechkin will be part of the task on Sunday. That includes contesting those booming shots.

For defenders, it is not for the timid to stand for that.

“It’s not fun. In any case,” Johnson said about blocking Ovechkin shots. “It’s not a fun job, but you have to suck it up and you have to do it.”

Penguin’s rookie defender John Marino faces Washington and Ovechkin for the first time. He leads the Penguins with 68 blocked shots.

“I don’t think anyone is looking forward to it (blocking his shots), but you have to do what you have to do to help the team win,” Marino said. “You want to be as smart as possible.”