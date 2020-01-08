Penguins' Emil Larmi talks about the NHL call, finding his match with the Wheeling Nailers

Loading...

Penguins goalkeeper perspective Emil Larmi had a few crazy days recently.

Larmi, 23, was on a bus with the Wheeling Nailers heading to Cincinnati on Friday when he received the direct call to the NHL to back up Matt Murray in Montreal after Tristan Jarry was left in Pittsburgh to rest and Casey DeSmith was unable to make the trip due to a lost passport.

“We were on the bus, I was supposed to be playing on Friday with the Nailers,” Larmi reminded me this week. “The coach came and asked me if I had my passport with me.”

Larmi was not told why he needed his passport, just that he needed it. Since the nailers were just traveling to Cincinnati, his passport was back in Wheeling, about four hours away. Larmi called his fiancée, Carita, back in Wheeling, and got into the car to bring him the passport.

“The coach came back after and said,” Okay, do you have your passport? You’re going to Montreal tomorrow, “said Larmi. “I checked the schedule and saw that Pittsburgh was playing in Montreal, and I thought,” Oh, okay. I’m here, I can do it. “”

Larmi said he was confused because earlier today he had read that DeSmith was called back to Pittsburgh. He thought he would get a call to Wilkes-Barre / Scranton instead of DeSmith.

“I think it was a better option,” he laughed.

DeSmith realized he didn’t have his passport early Friday and played Friday’s game with Wilkes-Barre. Larmi was kicked out of the Cincinnati Nailers game that day, and eventually spoke to DeSmith afterwards to find out why he got the call instead.

“After the game I spoke with Casey, he said it was all due to his passport,” said Larmi. “I was like, ‘It can’t be true.’ I felt so bad for him. He was not happy about that, but he was happy for me. He was not happy for himself. Oh, I felt so bad for him. “

Larmi said he woke up at 4 am the next day to get to the airport and fly to Montreal the day of the match.

“It was a little different,” he says with a laugh. “One day I take the bus, then I take a first class plane. Then I go to the Bell Center, and after that I travel with the team in a private jet. The hotel was nice too, I don’t I didn’t complain. “

Of all the places where Larmi could have had this experience, it probably couldn’t have happened better than Montreal. It was Larmi’s first time in Canada, and he soon realized how different Montreal was from the minor league cities in which it operates since arriving in North America this summer.

“I would say it’s a real hockey city,” he said with a laugh. “When I landed to pick up my equipment at the airport, someone came to talk to me and wished me luck. My driver was also excited for me. Everyone there plays hockey or watches hockey. I have never played in front of so many people like we watched our warm-ups. There were about 20,000 people already watching the warm-ups. I tried to take advantage of it. “

Larmi was not on an NHL roster for very long, but he did try to make the most of his time and learn from the way NHL players make their day on a game day.

“I tried to learn from everything,” he said. “Everyone is really professional. They were good for me, they made things so easy for me. I could enjoy it. Everyone is a really good hockey player. ”

And just to be clear, no, Larmi didn’t swipe DeSmith’s passport.

“It wasn’t me,” he said after a long laugh. “It was (Niclas) Almari. “

Larmi returned to Wheeling early Sunday and started the match this afternoon, ending a few wild days.

Larmi is in Wheeling on what is essentially a conditioning relay, although he is not labeled at this level. He missed almost a month earlier in the season with a Fear of health, and with Larmi and Dustin Tokarski sharing the role of replacement at Wilkes-Barre, the infrequent starts made it difficult for Larmi to regain his balance.

“Not even putting on your equipment for some games, it was difficult,” said Larmi. “Casey and Tokarski have been so good. It’s unreal. I haven’t been so good. It makes sense and I’m not mad at anyone.”

Larmi was first assigned to Wheeling at a time when Alex D’Orio was injured, so he was able to get frequent departures without taking anyone’s time.

Before being called into the NHL, Larmi was 3-1-0 in four starts, with a goals-against-average of 1.51 and a save percentage of .959, including a shutout of 26 in his first game.

“I like to play,” said Larmi. “It’s the big thing. Of course, the quality of the game (in ECHL) is not that good, so it’s different. But it’s still good to play. It’s not easy to go there and play it when you want to play in (the AHL). But it was good to play some good games and play hockey. “

Although this relay is good for Larmi to get back into shape physically after losing so much time, the mental side of the game, regaining confidence, is much more important.

“I think it was the biggest problem for me, coming back from an injury,” he said. “I really lost my game. When I played these two games (at Wilkes-Barre), it wasn’t me. But in Wheeling, in practice, I can have my own net, I can take a lot of shots, I can play a lot. Now that I’ve found my game, I love to play hockey again. I know what I’m doing and I trust myself. “

THE ROSTER MOVES

• With D’Orio now in good health, backup goalkeeper Andrew D’Agostini was released on January 3.

• The Nailers signed a 6 foot 190 pound Russian defender Ruslan Rakhmatov January 6th. Rakhmatov, 24, hasn’t played anywhere this season yet and last played for Sacred Heart University last season. He has seven goals, 34 assists and 279 penalty minutes in 98 NCAA games in three years. Before college, he had nine goals, 27 assists and 411 penalty minutes in 110 USHL games over three seasons.

THE NEWS

• Center Cam brown has been named to the ECHL All-Star Game, the league announced on Monday. Brown, 26, has eight goals and 16 assists in 34 games. The game will be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, January 22 at 7 p.m. CT.

Four divisions will compete in a three-on-three tournament. The skills competition will take place between the rounds of the tournament, the results counting for the cumulative score.

Three members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal Team – Dani Cameranesi, Kali Flanagan and Gigi Marvin – with three times medalist at the World Championships Annie Pankowski, will be added to the lists and will participate in real games and skills competition.

GAMES

• January 3: in Cincinnati, 2-1 win in overtime

Cam Brown opened the scoring for the Nailers at 13:48 of the first period, his eighth goal of the season. The Cyclones tied the game with the only goal in the second period. After a third scoreless period, the match went into overtime. Hawkins scored the power play overtime winner at 3:23, his 12th goal of the season.

Hawkins led with four shots on goal while the Nailers were offside, 18-35.

D’Orio won on his return from injury with 34 saves on 35 shots.

The Nailers went 1 for 5 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty spot.

• January 4: Cincinnati, 4-0 defeat

The Cyclones scored twice in the first period – including a power play goal – and twice in the second period to win.

Nick Minerva led with three shots on goal while the Nailers were outscored 50-21.

Jordan Ruby suffered the loss with 46 saves on 50 shots.

The Nailers went 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty spot.

• January 5: against Toledo, 8-1 loss

This one has become bad.

Walleye scored twice in the first period. They extended their lead to 3-0 in the middle of the second period with a shorthanded goal. The nailers responded just over a minute later with Alec Butcherninth goal of the season.

The Toledo scored two shorthanded goals on the same penalty to open the third period and extend their lead to 5-1. Three minutes later, they made 6-1, and Larmi was retired and D’Orio entered the match. Walleye scored twice more – including a power play goal – to seal the win.

Chris Brown led the Nailers with four hits, 38-27.

Larmi was credited with the loss with 28 saves on 34 shots in 47:32. D’Orio stopped two of four shots in 12:28 of relief.

The Nailers scored 0-4 for a power play and allowed three shorthanded goals. The penalty shot went 2 for 3.

THE LEADERS

• goals: Hawkins, 12 in 28 games

• assists: Hirano, 17 in 32 games

• Points: Hirano, 26 in 32 games

• Percentage of savings: Larmi, .934 in five games

• Goals against average: Larmi, 2.51 in five games

THE COMBINATIONS

Ryan Scarfo – Cam Brown – Justin Almeida

Brandon Hawkins – Graham Knott – Chris Brown

Renars Krastenbergs – Will Smith – Yushiroh Hirano

Alec Butcher

Spencer Trapp – Jack Macnee

Craig Skudalski – Aaron Titcomb

Blake Siebenaler – Nick Minerva

CLASSIFICATION

• The Nailers’ record of 16-14-4 places them in fourth place in the six-team central division, 12 points from first place.

• Power play operates at 12.9%, ranking 23rd in the league. The penalty is 81.9%, 14th in the league.

SCHEDULE

• The Nailers will have a three-by-three this week. They will visit the Reading Royals (19-12-4) on Friday, welcome the Fort Wayne Komets (17-12-5) on Saturday and visit the Toledo Walleye (20-10-3) on Sunday.

WHEELING FUN THING

The Cylcones had a dollar beer night when the nailers were in town, and fans built a fairly substantial pyramid of beer along the glass … even if it didn’t last very long:

descends the pyramid of beer cans in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/y7weDtmOwJ

– Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) January 4, 2020

