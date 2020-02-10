Penguins Eager For TB Again; “Good to have them back soon”

Call it a do-over. A chance for a small deliverance. The Pittsburgh Penguins just want to call it something better than last week when they played the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Five days after they fell on the road to Lightning 4-2, the Penguins get another crack at that club in PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

“We are currently trying to build our game and make sure we play well in the play-offs and fight hard,” said Penguins defender Kris Letang. “To face a team that we have just lost again, it is good. It is a good challenge. They are a team that plays really well. It is good to have them back soon.”

The Penguins were not happy with their performance in Thursday’s game. They found out early and were never disrupted.

“Especially after such a game – it was pretty intense, a kind of play-off game against a good team that is very opportunistic,” said Penguins-captain Sidney Crosby. “I feel like we didn’t have a good start. We want to make sure we start better and get better results.”

Tampa Bay is third in the NHL with 75 points, two ahead of the Penguins, thanks to Thursday’s game.

Since that race, the Penguins ended their road trip on Saturday with a 3-2 win in Florida. The Lightning defeated the New York Islanders Saturday at home 3-1 and takes a six-game win streak and eight-game point streak in a game Monday night in Columbus.

The penguins have been eliminated since Saturday, so they could have an advantage with Tampa Bay playing on back-to-back nights – assuming they use their quick next crack on the Lightning wisely.

A few weeks ago the Penguins were unhappy with a 3-0 loss in Philadelphia. That was the first half of a home-and-home series that was interrupted by the All-Star break and a bye-bye week for both clubs. Ten days after the loss, the Penguins bounced back with a 4-3 win at home against the Flyers.

They will look for something similar on Tuesday.

“It’s good that we play them right away,” said Penguin’s defender Marcus Pettersson about the Lightning. “We were not satisfied with that game, especially the first period. It will be a big challenge. We know they play well. They have been that for a long time now. They really found their game. It will be one of those playoff mindset games. “