Penguin’s defender John Marino needs surgery for a broken cheek

SUNRISE, Fla. – The outlook for John Marino’s recovery declined worse at night.

A source told DK Pittsburgh Sports Friday afternoon that Marino’s left cheekbone was broken in three places and will require surgery. No further information was available, not even from the team. The Penguins had no other comments about his status than Mike Sullivan told reporters earlier in the day after the training at BB&T Center: “He is being further evaluated for safety reasons.”

Thursday night in Tampa, Marino was hit in the face by one Steven Stamkos shot that changed direction Zach Aston-Reese in the 4-2 loss for the Lightning:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390067533?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

After the game, the prognosis was monitored certainly cheerful. Sullivan said, “We think he’s fine,” and a source later confirmed on our site that Marino had not been seriously injured. Even Friday morning before training, another source told our site that Marino’s swelling on the left side of the face had not been as severe as other players affected in the same way.

In a season that was devastated by major injuries after major injuries, Marino’s rise was perhaps the most pleasant unexpected positive, rising directly from Harvard University to the NHL via a movable training camp and seamless transition afterwards. Marino, 22, is eighth among all NHL rookies, fourth among rookie defenders with 25 points on five goals and 20 assists, plus a plus-14 rating.

Of course, Marino did not practice on Friday, so the defense combinations shown in exercises are likely to be deployed on Saturday at 7:08 PM. against the panthers:

Jack Johnson-Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson-Justin Schultz

Juuso Riikola-Chad Ruhwedel

A call from Wilkes-Barre / Scranton of the AHL is probably also for support.

Log in to your account to continue reading: