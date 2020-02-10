Penguin’s defender John Marino has facial surgery, from 3-6 weeks

CRANBERRY, Pa. – It is not easy to find a significant error John Marino’s game.

But the way his partner, Marcus Pettersson, see, it’s even harder to find out what Marino does best.

“His general game,” said Pettersson. “For a young guy … he’s so responsible and defensive so good. About the ice too. His overall game impressed me.”

The penguins miss everything that Marino will contribute at least in the coming weeks, as he underwent surgery on Monday to fix what a team press release described as “face fractures.”

The team’s announcement said that Marino “is expected to miss three to six weeks” while his injury heals.

The operation was performed at UPMC Mercy by Dr. Mark Ochs.

Marino was injured late last Thursday in the 4-2 loss of the Penguins in Tampa, then one Steven Stamkos shot was deflected in the left side of his face.

Mike Sullivan Marino initially refused to provide a timetable to re-participate in the line-up or to describe exactly what the operation needed to fix.

“I’m not going to speculate (about a return date),” he said after the team’s Monday training. “I’m not going to go into details about what is being done.”

DK Pittsburgh Sports, which broke the news of Marino’s injury last Friday, reported that his cheekbone was broken in three places, the confirmation of which came from other media.

Marino, whose rights were acquired from Edmonton for a sixth-round design choice last summer, made his way to the Major League selection with excellent performance during training camp last fall.

His strong game eventually made the defender Erik Gudbranson replaceable and Marino earned a top-four place on the blue line of the Penguins.

He has five goals and 20 assists in 51 matches, scoring number 4 among rookie defenders in the NHL. He also ranks fourth in the first year defenders in average ice age (20:19) and third in plus-minus rating (plus-14).

With Marino temporarily out of the mix, Justin Schultz is reunited with Pettersson, his partner at the start of the season.

“(Schultz) is a man who comes back in the line-up and gets some games under his belt,” Sullivan said. “We think he will only get better. He has missed quite some time this year, so the more games he gets under his belt, we think it will give him the chance to be at his best.”

Marino is the latest addition to a long list of Penguins players who have missed games due to injuries or illness. They play their game against Tampa Bay on Tuesday at 7:08 PM. at PPG Paints Arena with 226 matches lost in 2019-20.

“We have lost a good player,” Jack Johnson said. “It is no different than what we went through the entire season.”

With Marino and Brian Dumoulin from, Jusso Riikola and Chad Ruhwedel have been transferred from spare parts to form the number 3 defense.

“We have capable people behind that,” Sullivan said. “There is a chance for other boys to step out. That has been the mentality all year round.”

• Dominik Kahun, who missed the last five games because of a concussion, has endured a long, demanding training on the ice before his teammates practiced on Monday.

• Johnson, about the Lightning: “They have great offensive skill. I don’t think there have been any secrets about it for quite some time.”

• Sullivan reconfigured its top two lines, allowing Patric Hornqvist with Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon and Jared McCann with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust. “We are trying to find line combinations that are successful,” Sullivan said. “We tweak them here and there to see if it gives us some help or some traction or some momentum.”

• The Penguins are four points behind leading Washington in the Metropolitan Division with a game in hand, so winning the division is barely out of the question. However, McCann said it was not a major priority for them. “We’re looking at the bigger picture a bit,” he said. “Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup.”

• These are the personnel combinations that are used in practice:

Dominik Simon – Sidney Crosby – Patric Hornqvist

Jared McCann – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk – Sam Lafferty / Andrew Agozzino – Anthony Angello

Jack Johnson – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – Justin Schultz

Jusso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

