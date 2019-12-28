Penguins defend, triumph over predators, 5-2

Loading...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – "They defend strongly, but there is more to what they are doing. They earned a lot, that franchise. That is the culture there."

That was Peter LavioletteFriday morning at the Bridgestone Arena.

At nightfall, he would be an involuntary prophet, not to mention that he does not want it.

Not only because the penguins would hit their predators, 5-2, and not just because defensive suffocation apparently followed all Nashville possessions. But also for that other amazing thing he had said about the winning culture. Because when all that defense is combined with the winning culture, becoming one and the same …

"When you succeed in doing things, it is much easier to continue with that, you know?" Jack johnson He was telling me later. "But I mean, from day 1 … or from the second game, I should say …"

The stinky against the Sabers in the first game, of course.

"From the second game on, I think we have consistently defended," he continued. "And I think all the guys on the team have bought it. It's great to see it. When you have everyone pulling in the same direction and believing the same thing, it's a dangerous team."

"We have seen the results" Marcus Pettersson essentially echoed in the next post. "When we play a team game, we have shown that we can beat any team in the league. I think we have accepted the situation we are in and we are winning the games the right way. We know where it is starting." "

If that is. And if you ask me, everything else is trimmed in the tree.

I mean, here we are, almost halfway through the NHL schedule, and this extraordinarily rugged collection of NHL / AHL quilt patches, which is still missing a quarter of the list that includes its iconic captain, is now 8-2 in December. They are 22-11-4 in general, sixth best in the NHL. They have a goal differential plus 28 which is the third best.

Oh and in Sidney Crosby & # 39; s 20 games out, it's 12-5-3.

But, for as long as everything felt surreal, it really shouldn't be. Not when this same collection also allows 2.67 goals per game, the sixth least in the league, and 29.0 shots per game, the second less. In that circumstance, it doesn't matter if it's Bryan Rust scoring his goal number 14, as he did in this game, or if it is Dominik Simon, Alex Galchenyuk, Teddy Blueger Y Juuso Riikola, as also happened The defender remains the same, game after game, turn after turn.

"You never stop," said Jared McCann. "Everyone must do their part."

Not only Tristan Jarry And I dare to say that it is a point that must be stressed. Excellent as Jarry has been with his superlative saving percentage of .939, this has been more about the strikers who track and cover the pinches, the defenders take smarter risks and make smarter shoots and, in general, the big packets that box to opponents out of the high – danger scoring areas.

The boy with the best view also sees and appreciates it:

In this, for example, the Predators made 50 shooting attempts, which could explain why Laviolette played down the score: "They were opportunists," he noted that the Penguins converted 5 of 25 shots, but what is critical is that only nine of those 50 shooting attempts qualified as high-risk goal opportunities. And the two Nashville goals originated with perimeter movements that bowed.

The box was often not broken.

I joked with Mike Sullivan that perhaps he has reached the stage where he no longer even needs to preach the approach. He almost laughed too.

"The coaching staff certainly emphasizes it," he began with a smile. "Just to make sure we are clear on that."

"But I think the team has really provided a lot of solid evidence that, if we play the game in a certain way, and handle the disc, we defend strongly, and our collective effort defines us as a group." … I think we are difficult to play. And we have enough difference creators in the lineup, even in the circumstances we are in now, that we give ourselves the chance to win. "

He paused for a moment, then continued, as I assumed he would. If this is not your favorite subject, I can't imagine what it is.

"You know, when we get timely saves, like the ones we get from our goalkeepers, and you defend strongly, you'll always give yourself the chance to win games. And that's what the boys have done. I give our players a lot of credit. They are committed to playing defense. "

The players get credit. The head coach should also do it. This was his system in 2016 and 2017, and he's back with an invisible bite since then. Same for Jim Rutherford to reassemble the correct parts.

Partial strength penguins have once again been among the best in the NHL and have defeated the best in the NHL. For Pettersson's point about beating "any team in the league": December began knocking down the Stanley Cup champion, Blues, moved through western Canada and burning flames, and went through the Christmas holidays of Five days that ended here. The Predators had been 4-0-1 in their previous five, had a completely healthy squad and could well have been, as Sullivan called them in advance "the best team in the league."

But after Nashville tied, 1-1, in a redirection / rebound by Craig smith, the defense of the Penguins advanced, some opportunities came to an end, followed by the resurrection of Pekka Rinne & # 39; s personal demons when seeing a Pittsburgh sweater, as he would be chased by three goals in six shots:

Galchenyuk and Blueger's last two were forgivable rebounds, but Kentucky's Simon Softy had a bad start.

Rinne was replaced by Juuso Saros and it hasn't changed much:

Not much changes with this group. It has a constant beat, built on what they do best and, paraphrasing Pettersson once again, what they "embrace."

Imagine that by embracing all these pending returns. One in particular.

"Everyone is taking a step forward and playing a better game, doing little things and playing much harder," Rust said when asked about Crosby's absence. "Knowing that he is out, when we return, I hope we can maintain that level. With the addition of him, that makes our team incredibly strong."

To continue reading, log in to your account: