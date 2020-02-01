Penguins D Justin Schultz on His First Game Back

Pittsburgh Penguin’s defender Justin Schultz only played his 28th game of the season. The typical defender of the Penguins second pair played sheltered minutes in his return when he was paired with fellow right-handed defender Chad Ruhwedel on the third pair of Penguins. Schultz spoke about his return and missed that glorious scoring opportunity with his first team.

“I wish I had buried it,” Shultz laughed.

Schultz played a healthy 17 minutes. It was easy to laugh after the Penguins survived a comeback to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in OT at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. Shultz didn’t record a point, but his return to the line-up was another step forward for the previously injured Penguins.

For the All-Star competition and goodbye week, the Penguins got Sidney Crosby back in their line-up. Schultz followed on Friday evening. Nick Bjugstad and Brian Dumoulin should follow at various points in February.

“It felt good. Everything went well,” Schultz said back from his first game. View the full Penguins interaction in the dressing room with Justin Schultz below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01AbEQr3Xhg [/ embed]