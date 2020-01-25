The NHL All-Star Skills Competition was so intense that the announcers hardly paid any attention to the actual ice product until San Jose Sharks put on a Justin Bieber cut-out mask for Tomas Hertl for his shootout. Hopefully you notice the sarcasm. Fortunately, we have Pittsburgh Penguins trade news, contract updates and other goodies from the All-Star weekend to make it worthwhile.

First you can watch Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry in the shootout competition. Fast forward to the 51 minutes (NBCsn)

Jarry may also have spilled the beans on NHL.com. He told the league website that the Penguins have not yet opened contract discussions with both. (NHL.com)

It’s not rumors about Penguins if it’s a real report, isn’t it? Don’t worry, a friend strictly corrected me at that point when I made the transition from microphone to keyboard.

We have two trade reports from different sources that say the same: Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford still haunts Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker. Both Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet and Michael Russo from The Athletic have reported the last day that the Penguins are interested (The Athletic)

You can also get the encapsulated version of Commissioner Gary Bettman’s address on Sportsnet. I’m worried about player tracking and puck tracking information. It feels like we’re about to be overloaded with more information than most know what to do and TV broadcasts will soon be a nightmare, such as watching three screen crawls and constant information alongside the game.

The defender of Boston Torey Krug is a UFA awaiting the end of the season. He wants to draw again in Boston and Boston wants to draw again in Boston, but cap space is a problem. Our colleague Jimmy Murphy has something interesting about the situation. The NHLPA can play a role before it is over (Boston Hockey Now)

