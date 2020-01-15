The Pittsburgh Penguins wasted little time capitalizing an early power game against the Minnesota Wild during their 7-3 win at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Penguins’ power-play has fallen to the 20th in the league and reached a smooth power-play goal midway through the first period to start the blowout victory.

Watch the penguins use a textbook outbreak and an entrance in the center of the drive zone to take advantage of an over-aggressive defense by Minnesota.

Let’s start with the zone entry, Kris Letang starts the outbreak in his own zone after recovering from a flawless one. Letang delays to give Sidney Crosby enough time to build speed through the neutral zone. Crosby starting along the distant planks, winds through the neutral zone and cuts to the center of the ice. Crosby uses his speed to take the step and effectively enter the zone.

As Crosby enters the Minnesota zone, all four Minnesota penalty killers crash into Crosby in an attempt to suppress the Penguins rush and use their numbering advantage to get away easily. Crosby, however, has options, as he has three open teammates in the game, including Patric Hornqvist and Evgeni Malkin at the top of the zone. Bryan Rust (below) is also exposed, giving him the space to drive to the net and sneak behind the collapsing defense.

Crosby, after pulling all four defenders, gives up the puck for successful zone access to Evgeni Malkin and slides through the two forward-looking defenders of Minnesota on their way to the net to become a passing option for Malkin . Malkin drives to the three defenders to open space for Crosby and gives Bryan Rust the chance to shoot to the right face-off circle. Letangs remains about to be the last man back.

Malkin is now in the midst of three defenders from Minnesota to Rust preparing for a possible cross-crease pass. Malkin center drives causes three Minnesota penalty killers to chase too much and gives Rust a chance to make a tight pass to Crosby in advance. With the help of the tempo created in the previous series, Crosby sits on the far post for a tap. Hornqvist, to the left of Malkin, positions himself in the slot for another one-off option for Rust as he skates to the goal line.

Rust bends unimpeded towards the net and pulls the Minnesota Suter of Minnesota away from Evgeni Malkin and opens a passing lane. Crosby is still positioned for the one-off tap, but is covered back door, but with an overcommit from Devan Dubnyk, Rust can try to throw a pass from Crosby or the Minnesota defender into the blue paint. Rust chooses to pass through a passage to Malkin, which has a wide net to shoot on.

TARGET! The pass is a bit behind a diving Malkin, but a second big Russian slap finds a rope after the puck died in the snowy fold.