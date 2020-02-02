Penguins beat Capitals in 50th game between Crosby, Ovechkin

WASHINGTON – Sidney Crosby won Alex Ovechkin in their 50th regular season meeting and set the stage for more drama.

Crosby had an assist, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday in the first matchup of bitter rivals this season. Pittsburgh crawled within four points from the leading Washington in the Metropolitan Division with one extra game to play, and they will face three more times in the next two months.

“This is the kind of games that we will see from now on with intensity and emotion and the play-off mentality,” said Crosby, who now has 12 points in seven games since returning from a long absence of injuries. “There are plenty of guys in the neighborhood who have played in these games for a long time, and for new guys it seems like they immediately get a feel for the intensity and emotion of the game.”

The Penguins are 2-0 out of their bye-bye week and have won five of seven since Crosby returned. They have won 31 of the 50 Crosby vs. Ovechkin games dating to their NHL debut during the 2005-06 season.

Keeping Ovechkin under control was an important reason for this victory. Ovechkin was kept off the scoreboard and remained at 37 goals and 695 for his career this season.

“He’s going to get his chances,” Crosby said. “He looked very good. He is consistent, and he finds ways to play every game, whether it’s in the usual place where he gets it or around the net. You just have to try to limit them, and you need some rescue also, and we were able to achieve that. “

Murray was solid, rewarding coach Mike Sullivan before the start of All-Star Tristan Jarry. One of his biggest stops came on an escape from Jakub Vrana in the second period with the Penguins 2-1 and Dominik Simon scored minutes later to double the lead.

Murray also got a piece of a shot from Ovechkin late in the third period with the Penguins clinging to a lead and pressing the capitals.

“It was Ovi who picked it up and he made a nice move,” Murray said. “He held it more or less instead of just shooting at it. I tried to reach it as quickly as possible.”

Pittsburgh made life difficult on rookie Capital goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov, who gave goals to Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Simon and Brandon Tanev on 33 shots. In his first career start against the penguins, Samsonov got one short goal, one of his stick, one after a rebound and was late victim of a bad rump.

“I thought he was fine,” said coach Todd Reirden. “A few bounces are not going his way, so he would probably like that. But we will learn something about him and how he can be a little stronger in his next opportunity of a game of this size.”

Tempers flashed several times between the Penguins and Capitals, who met in the play-offs three of the past four years. They won 13 penalties and, despite all the star power, combined to go 0 for 9 on the power play.

Lars Eller was the best player on the ice and scored twice for Washington, and Evgeny Kuznetsov added a third point goal.

“He’s a horse for us every night,” said Capitol winger Tom Wilson about Eller. “He works extremely hard. He takes care of himself. He’s a great pro. On a night like tonight, he’s just one of those players that he can’t be denied when he leaves.”

Kuznetsov also provided the comic relief in the game when he tried to jump on the Penguins’ couch to avoid too many men on the ice punishment against the capitals. He was unsuccessful.

“That’s a smart game,” Crosby said with a grin. “Give him the honor. If you can’t reach it, you might as well try.”

COMMENTS: Washington lost consecutive home games for the first time since January 2019. … Capitals D Dmitry Orlov played his 500th NHL game in the regular season. … Lafferty replaced Andrew Agozzino in the line-up of Penguins after being called up on Saturday.

NEXT ONE

Penguins: go to Florida to defy the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Capital cities: continue their home stand against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.