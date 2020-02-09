Penguins Back on Toffoli, More Teams Need D

The NHL rumor factory turned back to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday when Penguins Trade Chatter started. From the Pittsburgh Hockey Now report on Saturday morning to Hockey Night in Canada, where the Penguins are trying to become a scoring winger, Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford has 15 days to count a growing number of roster problems. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a retention pattern until doctors diagnose their defenders, and Tampa Bay can also jump into the blueliner pursuit.

Powerful teams with needs. Yes, the price doesn’t help.

First the Pittsburgh Hockey Now reported that Penguins GM Jim Rutherford is looking for a third-pair defender in the west (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

On Saturday evening, Sportsnet reporter Chris Johnston said that Penguins’ trading goals again included LA Kings winger Tyler Toffoli (Sportsnet)

If Rutherford is shopping to the west, they might be able to afford two plane tickets. Police escort to the arena is optional, but always fun.

The most complete division of the Penguins with 3-2 wins from Florida. The tactical errors, adjustments and player report (PHN +)

Winnipeg needs top four defenders, but teams call the “Peg and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff about young attacker Kyle Conner. “It has legs” (Winnipeg Free Press)

If you are Joe Thornton or Patrick Marleau, are you retiring a shark or are you accepting an exchange for another Stanley Cup run? Although both think about it, there are potential landing sites for both here (The Athletic)

Top four rentals are expensive. San Jose defender Brenden Dillen is expected to make a second round (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Ryan Getzlaf does not want a cup that only haunts Anaheim. He is willing to go down with the ship (The Athletic)

It also helps that Getzlaf has had a Stanley Cup ring from the beginning of his career when they had the twin towers, Chris Pronger and Scott Niedermayer.

While Penguin’s trading talk dominates, the injury bug is a stealth passenger. It also required a big bite from Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Rutta injured Tuesday, McDonagh last night … may affect how Julien BriseBois approaches February 24. Like many others, I believe that you need 9-10 D to survive two months of playoff hockey https://t.co/oaToCMx0Cv

– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) 7 February 2020

Some crazy Penguins also exchange rumors. Remember that an anonymous account is anonymous for a reason. It is a Twitter game for them and not really.