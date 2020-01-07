Penguins at the Golden Knights, 10:08 p.m.

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – In anticipation of the confrontation …

• Who: penguins (25-12-5) against Golden knights (24-15-6)

• When: 10:08 p.m.

• Or: T-Mobile Arena

• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (13-6-1, 1.99) or Matt Murray (12-6-4, 2.92) against Marc-Andre Fleury (18-8-3, 2.79) or Malcolm Subban (6-6-3, 2.89)

• TV: AT&T SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, SN1, SN

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• Satellite: SiriusXM 91, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• The score of the box: NHL GameCenter

• Media Notes: Penguins | Golden knights

FOLLOW LIVE WITH MOLINARI

(live-feed start = “01/07/2020 00:01:00” end = “01/06/2020 04:00:00” max = “100” category = “penguins” order = “DESC” headers = ” false”)

THE SETUP

The Penguins, 1-1-1 in their last three games, make their only visit to the season in Las Vegas to begin a three-game trip across the western United States. Vegas is on a four-game winning streak 14-7-3 at home.

The Penguins had a day of travel on Monday, so they should host a game day 2:30 p.m. EST. The Golden Knights are scheduled to host a skating session at 10:30 a.m. in their training center, the City National Arena.

To continue reading, log into your account: