There are more and more parallels between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the film hero Rocky Balboa. Although Rocky is a resident of Philadelphia, the ability of the Penguins to survive an attack fits in well with the Rocky scripts despite tired, too much matched and battered. The Penguins started quickly on Tuesday evening but did not have enough energy for 60 minutes. Somehow they beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas figuratively threw punches like a Rocky villain. Vegas surpassed the Penguins 35-16, but the Penguins never followed and never had less than one lead.

“It’s hard to dig yourself out of a hole if you give up a few,” said Marc-Andre Fleury.

But make no mistake, the penguins had no starch in their legs after their hot start. No. And that is why the profit was even more impressive. The schedule makers have piled up on Penguins’ riddled schedule due to injuries. After three games in less than 72 hours from Thursday to Sunday, the penguins boarded a plane to Vegas for their fourth game in six days.

Tristan Jarry was good. So also Kris Letang, who has had a few bad performances and sub-par play in recent weeks.

“He cares so much. He has invested so much in helping the Penguins win, “said head coach Mike Sullivan. “And he wants to be at his best. I thought he was really good tonight. “

Letang played more than 26 minutes

And yet the penguins are 2-1-1. Count this writer just as impressed as I am surprised. This is the part of the film where the penguins struggle and play the dramatic music. Maybe a good montage with the smiling face of Jake Guentzel and some hanging shoulders? But although the penguins do not play their best hockey, they win.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever put our foot on the gas,” Sullivan said.

Pittsburgh Penguin’s Tactical Analysis

