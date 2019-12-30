Penguins against senators, 7:08 p.m.

Loading...

Looking towards the confrontation …

• Who: Penguins (11-23-4) vs. senators (16-18-5)

• When: 7:08 p.m.

• Where: PPG paints arena

• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (12-5, 1.87) or Matt murray (11-6-4, 2.96) vs. Marcus Hogberg (1-1-2, 3.10) or Craig anderson (6-8-1, 2.94)

• TV: AT&T Sports Net, TSN5

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• satelite: SiriusXM 91, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• Score Box: NHL GameCenter

• Press releases: penguins | Senators

STARTUP

The penguins will close 2019 with their 22nd home game of the season; They are 15-4-2 at PPG Paints Arena, they have won at least one point in 13 of their last 14 games there. Ottawa is 5-13-3 on the road and only ahead of New Jersey and Detroit in the Eastern Conference standings.

Due to their free day not scheduled on Sunday, the penguins will have a skate on game day at 10:30 a.m. .

