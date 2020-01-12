Penguins against Coyotes, 6:08 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. – In anticipation of the confrontation …

• Who: penguins (27-12-5) against coyotes (25-18-4)

• When: 6: 8 p.m. East

• Or: Gila River Arena

• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (14-6-1, 2.04) or Matt Murray (13-6-4, 2.91) against Antti Raanta (9-9-2, 2.17) or Adin Hill (1-1, 2.43)

• TV: AT&T SportsNet, Fox Sports Arizona Plus

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• Satellite: SiriusXM 218, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• The score of the box: NHL GameCenter

• Media Notes: Penguins | coyotes

FOLLOW LIVE WITH MOLINARI

THE SETUP

The Penguins, after a 4-3 overtime victory in Denver on Friday, travel to the Gila River Arena to end a three-game road trip to the West. Arizona has lost two in a row and is 11-10-1 at home.

The Penguins will not be holding a skate, but Mike Sullivan is expected to meet with journalists at around 4 p.m. East. The Coyotes will also not have skating on match day due to the anticipated start time.

