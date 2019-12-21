Penguins against Canucks, 10:08 p.m.

Loading...

• Who: Penguins (21-10-4) vs. Canucks (17-15-4)

• When: 10:08 p.m. Oriental

• Where: Arena Rogers

• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (11-5, 1.86) or Matt murray (10-5-4, 2.85) vs. Jacob Markstrom (10-11-3, 2.75) or Michael Dipietro (0-0, 7.16)

• TV: AT&T Sports Net

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• satelite: SiriusXM 91, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• Score Box: NHL GameCenter

• Press releases: penguins | Canucks

STARTUP

The penguins beat the Oilers, 5-2, in Edmonton on Friday night and will close a three-game swing in western Canada. Vancouver is coming off a 5-4 overtime victory against Vegas on Thursday and is 8-5-3 on local ice.

Penguins are not expected to skate during game day, while the Canucks will have one at 1:30 p.m. Oriental, although it could be canceled or made optional.

