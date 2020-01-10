Penguins against Avalanche, 9:08 p.m.

Loading...

DENVER – In anticipation of the confrontation …

• Who: penguins (26-12-5) against avalanche (25-15-4)

• When: 9:08 p.m. East

• Or: Pepsi Center

• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (14-6-1, 2.04) or Matt Murray (12-6-4, 2.92) against Philipp Grubauer (12-10-3, 2.92) or Pavel Francouz (11-4-1, 2.32)

• TV: AT&T SportsNet, Altitude (Denver), Sportsnet (Canada)

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• Satellite: SiriusXM 218, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• The score of the box: NHL GameCenter

• Media Notes: Penguins | avalanche

FOLLOW LIVE WITH MOLINARI

(live-feed start = “01/10/2020 00:01:00” end = “01/01/2020 03:00:00” max = “100” category = “penguins” order = “DESC” headers = ” false”)

THE SETUP

The Penguins, who just won a 4-3 victory in Las Vegas on Tuesday, visit the Pepsi Center for the second leg of a three-game road trip to the West. Colorado has lost its last two games and is 11-7-2 at home.

The Penguins will not be holding a skate, but Mike Sullivan will meet the media around 7:00 PM EST. The Avalanche is scheduled to skate on game day at 10:30 a.m. local time at the Pepsi Center.

To continue reading, log into your account: