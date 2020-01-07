Loading...

Pittsburgh Penguin’s defense perspective Calen Addison added to his trophy case when Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 in the World Junior Championship Gold Medal game, Sunday. Addison, the second Penguins 2018 rider, has contributed to the golden effort of his team by helping with all three of Canada’s goals in the third period. Team Canada started the final frame with a 2-1 deficit from Team Russia before handing in a goal eight minutes after puck dropping. Addison assisted on goals from teammates Connor McMichael, Barrett Hayton and Akil Thomas in the next six minutes to take a late lead. Here is Addison’s primary assistance with Hayton’s binding goal.

Captain, oh captain! Barrett Hayton is BIG for @hc_wjc and we have a TIE GAME! 3-3 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors @arizonacoyotes pic.twitter.com/H3mJW3ob9H

– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 5, 2020

The three-point performance of Calen Addison led all skaters and added to his already impressive stats in the tournament. The Brandon, MB native finished his first taste of WJC action with nine points in seven games. Last year Addison was one of the last cuts for the Canadian team, but this year he proved that he could contribute on an international stage. The only goal of Addison of the tournament was crucial in beating Team Germany.

Calen Addison shines one at home and gives Canada a 3-0 lead! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nP94U6iYFa

– TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2019

If you are not familiar with Calen Addison, PHN Extra subscribers can read a film study here.