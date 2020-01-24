Let’s look at what’s really important, the Stanley Cup. The regular seasons are fun. President’s trophies are cute, but they cannot be compared with the real hardware. Ask the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins for the tribute to the regular season against the joy of winning the Lord Stanley prize.

There are a few recent power rankings done by reputable sources. The Penguins are consistently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference behind the talented teams of the Atlantic Division and the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins have the third best record in the Eastern Conference and the fourth best in the competition. They are four points behind Washington for first place and four points ahead of New York Islanders for fifth place.

The Penguins’ success despite an overwhelming number of injuries is a primary reason why head coach Mike Sullivan was voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association as the mid-season favorite for the Jack Adams Award.

Mid-Season Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Rankings

8: Toronto Maple Leafs

The talent and potential of Toronto, but the lack of success, makes them an unfavorable favorite to win the Eastern Conference. Leadership questions and a recent Florida clunker, who called new head coach Sheldon Keefe, “immature,” questioned the ability of the capable team to pay off in crunch times.

A team with John Tavares and Auston Matthews at the top of their depth chart will pose a threat in every series. Goalie Frederik Andersen is a play-off dynamo but has only played more than seven games once. In the loss of Toronto Round One Game 7 for the Boston Bruins, Andersen had a storage percentage of .922.

Andersen is hard to beat in April, but the rest of the crew has not demonstrated any aptitude for jumping hockey. Toronto currently falls outside the play-off seedings, which only contributes to our distrust of their potential.

7. Florida Panthers

The talented but large game inexperienced crew is an eternal sexy choice in the preseason, but golfers during the NHL post-season. It can be a little different this season with head coach Joel Quenneville who has led the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in the last decade.

At the front, Florida is full of offensive options. Jonathan Huberdeau and Alexandar Barkov anchor the top line. Vincent Trocheck centers the second line and sniper Mike Hoffman adds scoring on the third line.

Florida needs a better goaltending from a large free agent, Sergei Bobrovsky, who has a terrible .898 savings percentage after 37 appearances and a 3.24 GAA. Florida also has an offensive defense but not much sandpaper. Riley Stillman and Anton Stralman are the second combination, but are according to Corsica Hockey statistically in the bottom third of the number 2 pairs.

6. Carolina hurricanes

There is just something unique and special about the group. On paper they are certainly not the same as Toronto, Tampa or a healthy Pittsburgh, but they were the last team to stand between Boston and the Stanley Cup last season.

Sebastien Aho is the superstar hockey fans who have not been seen yet. Jordan Steel is a strong hub. First round of 2018 (2nd general) Andrei Svechnikov is also getting better. Svechnikov has 45 points (19g, 26a) in 50 games.

Add a balanced defense with Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce and perhaps Dougie Hamilton (broken leg), Carolina is the real deal. Their biggest playoff question mark is in the net. Petr Mrazek has .905 savings percentage and 2.59 GAA. He is the weak link.

Oh, and Captain Justin Williams has just returned from his half board. He signed again and scored two goals in his first game last week.

5. New York islanders

Carolina promptly delivered New York in the second round, after New York steamed the Pittsburgh Penguins in round one last season. The relentlessly structured, well-coached team without a full-time shed to call home has the fifth best record in the NHL. Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss are more than sufficient in the net. Varlamov has a .915 saving percentage and Greiss is 14-7-1 with a .925 saving percentage.

Mathew Barzal leads a tough and talented top line with Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle. The unannounced New York second line is the envy of many with Brock Nelson in the middle, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey.

Derick Brassard has established himself in a third line central role, although sometimes LW also played (Penguins fans feel free to moan). Brassard has 24 points (8 g, 16 a) in 49 games.

New York is solid, from the top down. They will be an impossible result for any team that does not match their structure.

4. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay had been languishing with the Wild-Card seeds for a long time and sputtered during the first few months of the season. There was a conversation head coach Jon Cooper would become ex-coach, Jon Cooper. Tampa has since risen to second place in the highly talented Atlantic division. They have won eight of their last 10 and ‘only’ Boston track with eight points.

Tampa Bay has the number 2 in the top in hockey, centered by Brayden Point, with Steve Stamkos on the left and Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov on the right.

Tampa Bay can also grind with Stanley Cup winner Patrick Maroon on their third line with Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn. This is the team that should have a Stanley Cup banner, maybe two since 2015, but has not won since 2004. Last season they broke the regular season of NHL like a buzz saw, but late in the season and never found their pass. Underdog Columbus Blue Jackets swept them in round one.

They will no longer make the same mistakes.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins

We have placed the Penguins higher on the list, not because this site is based in Pittsburgh, but because we are bullish in the future of the healthy roster. The Penguins have the fourth best record in the NHL, and they have usually done this without Sidney Crosby. Evgeni Malkin is unstoppable since he also returned from an injury in November.

Crosby and Malkin each score more than one point per game, giving the Penguins two very dangerous lines. The penguins need an extra scoring winger to fill the gap left by the seasonal shoulder surgery of Jake Guentzel, but they still win competitions.

The Penguins do not have one, but two starting goalkeepers. If 2016 and 2017 have taught us anything, it is that goalie Matt Murray is even better at competition. The goalkeeper of the great game Penguins completes his form, despite some mockery of fans.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have surpassed it without their top talent. Now we will soon discover how good they will be with a healthy-like schedule and some crafting by horse racer GM Jim Rutherford.

2. Boston Bruins

They are tired. They are tired. They also lead the Atlantic division with eight points and are the reigning champion of the Eastern Conference. Boston is characterized by question marks and hand wringing, but they are also one of the best teams in the competition. Goalie Tuukka Rask was concussion last week, but he was selected as All-Star.

Boston is deep and they have the best line in hockey with Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and NHL top scorer David Pastrnak. The line is unstoppable even when opponents are focusing on it.

In defense, they are solid and they get better as the games get bigger. Torey Krug has not been his best self yet. Boston is plagued by questions because they are so good but have not always achieved their potential in the first half of the season. Yet they still have the second best record in the east. That should scare many teams.

1. Capitals of Washington

Just like the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Washington Capitals window will close sooner than later. Nick Backstrom, 32, has just signed a five-year deal and Alex Ovechkin is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Washington is deep. They are talented. They also have two starting goalkeepers with Braden Holtby and the future starter Ilya Samsonov. However, one fly in the ointment is the contract from Holtby, which expires after this season. Like Matt Murray, Holtby has had a difficult time this season and his savings rate is lower than .900. The rookie Samsonov, just like Tristan Jarry in Pittsburgh, has more than the limp. He is 15-2-1 with a .927 savings percentage and 2.06 GAA.

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Tom Wilson is a frightening top line. Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie is also one of the best second lines in hockey with skill, grit and speed.

Since Washington finally won the hump in 2018, they know what it takes to win. Washington was sick of their missed opportunity last season when they left it against Carolina in the first round.

The Eastern Conference has four, maybe six, teams worthy of the Stanley Cup. The Penguins are currently the underdogs of the couple, but their first half cannot be explained. They are in the group and with a hungry Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby their shortcomings on paper are quickly erased.

The next six months should be fun.