It’s not how you start, it’s how you end. The Pittsburgh Penguins hit back from a shortage of the first three goals to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Sunday. The Penguins won their 31st game of the season, but it didn’t start well.

Boston had a 2-0 lead after they launched a 2:02 opening blitzkrieg over Penguin’s goalkeeper Matt Murray. The 25-year-old netminder even received false cheers from the home crowd, but Murray responded by playing a solid game with 34 saves, including several high-hazard saves with the game on line in the third period.

Seconds after Boston took the three-goal advantage on the 37th of David Pastrnak’s year, the Penguins started to crack. Dominik Simon received a Sidney Crosby pass behind the net and made a snapshot from a sharp angle near the side of the net to make it 3-1. The Penguins ended the period strong despite not adding a new goal.

Two times lower to start the second period, the Penguin opened action with a different purpose. Only 33 seconds, Sidney Crosby made his mark again. Crosby completed a backward pass between the legs to Teddy Blueger, who completed it from the front to reduce the deficit to just one. Game on.

After not scoring the remainder of the 7:27 PM of the second period thanks to the goaltending of Boston’s Jaroslav Halak, the penguins broke through twice in the final frame. Just as in the second period, the penguins left the break with a buzz and added a goal early. If the goal of Dominik Simon’s first period gave Twitter a guts, Jack Johnson crossed the line with the knockout hay maker. Johnson, chasing after a play, received a centering pass from Brandon Tanev and scorched home to tie the match to three.

Finally, with 7:25 left in the game, the Pittsburgh Penguins found their justification. Evgeni Malkin forced a turn of sales and fainted for Bryan Rust, who shot the puck home from close range to give the Penguins the lead and complete the comeback.

