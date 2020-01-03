Penguins & # 39; top line & # 39; Decent & # 39; first game with Alex Galchenyuk

Loading...

The penguins on Thursday used the first line of Alex Galchenyuk, Evgeni MalkinY Bryan Rust for the first time in a 3-2 waste of extra time for sharks

Before the game, Mike Sullivan He talked about how much time he could anticipate by giving the new top line to work on the construction of chemistry before the technical staff made adjustments to the lines. It is not a clear answer.

"If we believe that line adjustments are necessary to try to win the game, then we will do so," Sullivan said. "If not, we will exercise some patience and see if that can also help us."

The top line remained together throughout the game, but the jury still does not know if this combination will remain. In the press conference after the game of Sullivan, he did not exactly give strong support to the first game of the line.

"I thought they were decent," Sullivan said. "I have to try to digest it and watch some movies. I thought they had some moments when they had time to zone, some opportunities to score."

The first game of the top line was nothing special. In 17:15 of ice time at a uniform strength, they were on the ice for 19 shooting attempts and allowed 15, a proportion of attempts to vs.. allowed that it was 2.33 percent lower than the penguins when those three were not on the ice. When you eliminate blocked shots from either side, the attempts against vs were even at 12 each, which represents a 12.96 percent decrease in the rate when the top line was not on the ice.

When attempts are reduced to real shots in the goal, the line was on the ice for nine shots in favor and 11 against with a uniform force, a proportion 13.54 percent lower than when the top line was not on the ice. Four of those shots came from Galchenyuk alone. Three came from Rust and one from Malkin.

Context is important here. Obviously, the first line is a scoring line, and that affects its deployment. The top line took 14 clashes in the offensive zone, 10 in the neutral zone and only two in the defensive zone, so they had good opportunities to generate opportunities and were somewhat protected on the defensive.

While the top line was producing shots and attempts in a proportion that was not impressive, the shots they were getting were quality. They were the only line of penguins that generated attempts at a clean race, and they did it three times, twice for Galchenyuk. They picked up rebounds for opportunities twice, which was twice as much as any other line. Both rebound attempts came from Galchenyuk. They generated the greatest danger possibilities of any of the Penguin lines, with four. Two of them were from Galchenyuk.

Most of the quality opportunities of that line from Galchenyuk is not a big surprise. After Wednesday's practice, Rust said he hoped he could give Galchenyuk the time and space he needs to do exactly that.

"He has a very good opportunity," Rust said Wednesday. "I hope I can help you, use my speed and create some space and open some time in the slot so I can use that opportunity."

Rust and Galchenyuk joined in Patric HornqvistThe second objective of the game, when the front lines were not yet intact after a power game of the Penguins expired. Galchenyuk passed the disk to Rust, who gave it to Hornqvist just outside the fold for a redirection goal:

"I think Gally did a good job of stepping forward and completing," Rust said. "He made some good plays tonight. He made a good play on Hornqvist's second goal, we just have to build on that."

No one can replace the offense that Jake Guentzel brought to this line. That may not be the goal. But at the moment, this combination seems to at least have a small potential to contribute. "Decent" is what they were in their debut. They had no obvious deficiencies. Nor did they show much greatness, but they had moments when they can develop the games in the future.

