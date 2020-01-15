Penguin wingers go wild around Crosby and Malkin

Dominik Simon caught up, and cleverly at that.

I had just asked after scoring one goal and scoring another for the Penguins. 7-3 Massacre of the Wild on this wonderful Tuesday evening at the PPG Paints Arena, how he and all the other wingers were going to maintain their own identity, their own level with all not one but two centers of superstars suddenly back among them.

You know, Sidney Crosby with four creepy dots after missing two months.

Evgeni Malkin even more shiny.

And Dom started off like this: “I think it’s a huge thing. I really have it. You have these huge players next to you, and you’re trying not to focus on them even if you wanted to play with them them since you were little. “

It was then that he laughed.

“Or wait, you couldn’t even imagine playing with them.”

Ha! Right!

As refreshing as this expressed awareness was, it came with more.

“But yes,” he continued, “you must always be you. There is a reason why each of us is here”

Sounds good. Let’s see now.

Sorry not to be the deflator. It was really, as I described it, wonderful. All. And nothing is more exhilarating than seeing the captain do everything he does, then drop at his stall, answer all the required questions, then smile with each strip of each piece of equipment.

“It was good,” said Crosby with a slight exhalation.

At the same time, when a team climbs to an 18-6-4 stratosphere without the presence of its telescope, it is prudent to raise the bar. Not just for Crosby and Malkin. Not anymore. Distinguishing superstars, for better or for worse, is therefore 2017-2019, if you will. Now it’s about the collective, chemistry, fellowship and all those other syrupy things.

But it is also, in a very tangible sense, wingers.

It is about this:

It is Bryan Rust feed the Russian bear for the 7:57 am icebreaker in the game. It’s a good pass sequence, but Rust is the linchpin.

And that:

It’s Simon as a smooth middleman between John Marino and Jared McCann precisely 10 minutes later. Another beautiful passage sequence, another pivot point.

It didn’t stop:

Rust completed a Malkin pass for ages, one that would have been wasted if he hadn’t done his job, if he didn’t believe in himself.

I asked Rust the same question as Simon.

“It’s huge,” he replied identically. “I think everyone in this room is proud of their own game, proud of what it brings. No matter who we came out, who we got back, guys will keep bringing what they have every night. And I think tonight was a good start. “

Well?

Hell, Alex Galchenyuk Mark!

But there also came a night when the opponent was as discouraged, as disorganized as the Penguins were the opposite. Much greater challenges await us, including Thursday evening in Boston. And it says here that nothing will matter more, especially in the next moment, than how the wingers stack up.

Let’s be realistic: Jim Rutherford’s is going to want to make a move, and it will want to be on the wing. It is one thing to compensate for the loss of Jake Guentzel another in January in the Stanley Cup playoffs. True pedigree, real production will be a must. And as expensive as the apparent external options – Chris Kreider and Mike Hoffman, etc. – perhaps, there must also be a real reluctance to risk anything that could disturb all this intangible goodness already in place.

So yes, it was “a good start”, as Rust said. Because nothing could solidify this team more than seeing Rust, Simon, McCann, a reborn Patric Hornqvist, just as visible Dominik Kahun, even Brandon tanev … all offering consistent contributions. If someone is coming from outside, it is a bonus, not a burden bearer.

It will start, as these guys universally agreed after this game, staying true to themselves. The model for this thing, unfortunately, is Guentzel, but it can still be the guide.

“All eyes are on Sid and Geno now, and that’s true because they are the best players,” Kahun replied to my same question. “But it’s good for us too. We have enough versatile players here who can make games, score goals. You have to be yourself. You have to be the best version of yourself. We all know why “We are here. We all know we belong to the NHL. We all know that we are helping to help this team win.”

