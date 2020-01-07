Loading...

The games are becoming more serious, but the NHL trade rumors are still forming. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford gets in-depth wingers and no top-six substitutions for Jake Guentzel, the Chicago Blackhawks want to deal with, but don’t want to say goodbye to prospects, and a week after Nashville Predators GM David Poile coach Peter Laviolette gave the vote of confidence , Laviolette is unemployed.

For those who missed the story on Sunday, the Penguins and Marcus Pettersson started the process for a long-term contract. No, there was no pre-existing deal as some suggested (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

It was the turn of the Tribune Review to speak with Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford; it is bad news for people who want a quick exchange to replace Jake Guentzel (Tribune Review)

A possible scoring line wing that will be an unlimited free agent is the New York Rangers Chris Kreider, who, according to sources, will not play in Canada. So, delete seven teams from his list. Columnist Larry Brooks, who deals with rumors about NHL trade, also scorched the NHL for the way they dealt with John Tortorella’s comments (NY Post)

The Chicago Blackhawks want to make deals, but they don’t want to share prospects or the players who want other teams. (The Athletic)

Elliott Friedman of Sportsnet believes the Edmonton Oilers are kicking tires at Brandon Saad (Sportsnet)

And perhaps the Ottawa senators will dominate the NHL trade rumors? There are teams in line for UFA-upcoming Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who has a career year. The Ottawa senators must be able to get a larger than expected trek for the center (Ottawa Sun)

Nashville Predators fans may be new to the game and now they are going through their first “jumpstart the team by firing the coach in mid-season.” Peter Laviolette is in Music City (The Tennessean)

Boston is getting desperate. They don’t seem to win or put together a game (NBC Sports)