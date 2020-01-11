Loading...

There are some games that can fill a column of three thousand words because of their meaning, artistic features and tactical adjustments. And there are others that can be summed up precisely with just a few adjectives. The Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 OT win over the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center was about speed, a relentless need to win, and goaltending.

The penguins and Colorado literally cut the ice on Friday night with a rare mix of speed and talent, and sometimes it reached a staggering pace. Eventually the penguins defeated the Colorado version goaltending.

For example, the last three minutes of the first period had 12 changes of possession. The only interruption was with just four seconds left in the period. The rapid change of possession was part of the problem for both teams. Neither really exercised pressure or possession. The abundance of speed meant that the other team could always carry out a counterattack.

“We knew how difficult it would be here, especially to their first line,” said Dominik Kahun after his three-assist performance. “They are incredible and we adapted (well) in the second and third period.”

Colorado had a small scoring opportunity advantage and a slight scoring chance, but there were times when it felt like I was fast forwarding the game. I played the game again before the sun came up on Saturday morning.

And yes. The second time it was even faster.

