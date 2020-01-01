Penguin players talk about New Year's resolutions (or lack thereof)

Loading...

Cranberry, Pa. – It is the first day of a new year and a new decade.

Then, I toured the Penguins' locker room and asked some players if they had any New Year's resolutions.

What we learned Most kids don't like New Year's resolutions. But some guys had some good answers anyway. Are here:

Zach Aston-Reese: "No. New Year, myself."

Kevin Czuczman: "I'm going to reduce coffee, how about that? Maybe more green tea."

Jack johnson: "I couldn't think of anything [laughs]. I'm a bad question."

Bryan Rust: "I'm not very good at keeping in touch with old friends. Calling older people a little more often, consulting with old friends more frequently, could be better with that."

Teddy blueger: "I really haven't thought about that."

Matt murray: "Eat a little healthier, take better care of my body. More like self-care, I guess you could say. Nothing crazy, especially the cliché."

Tristan Jarry: "Hmm … I haven't even thought about it."

Alex Galchenyuk: "I haven't thought about it yet. [Laughs] I'm sure a lot of people have them, but we won't talk about them in microphones."

Joseph Blandisi: "Yes, but I don't want anyone to know what it is. It's just for me."

Marcus Pettersson: "I never really had any, at any time. Maybe I think about it today and I can think of something."

Jared McCann: "Not really."

Dominik Simon: "I never really do that too much. But I'm going to think about it for sure today and I'll see."

John Marino: "Oh, I really don't do that."

Dominik Kahun: "Just stay healthy, that's the most important thing. Health. Just be healthy, that's all."

