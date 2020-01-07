Loading...

It just seemed appropriate that 2019 claimed only one Pittsburgh athlete before it came to a close. The Penguins will be a winger without sniping and perhaps team MVP Jake Guentzel for the remainder of the season after sustaining a scary injury on Monday night and undergoing a successful shoulder operation on Tuesday morning. The Guentzel season may be over, but the Penguins (24-11-4) game starts the new year against the worst team in the Western Conference, the San Jose Sharks (17-21-3) at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday.

It is the first game of 2020 and Mike Sullivan has adjusted his line-up to absence. How patient will Sullivan be with his new lines?

“I don’t know if I can give you an answer because much of it is a gut feeling, depending on how the game goes,” Sullivan responded to PHN. “What I can say is that our coaching staff believes in trying to win the game right in front of us.”

The Penguins remain a tough opponent at home with points in 14 of their last 15 home games and have a record of 16-4-2 in PPG Paints Arena. The 16 home wins of the team are the most in the NHL. Thursday’s game is also Theme Night from the 80s. The night offers retro arcade games from the 80s, a live band from the 80s, special food items, but no Hi-C Ecto coolers …. sorry.

Newly anointed NHL’s “Second Star” from December Tristan Jarry starts for the Penguins. Jarry currently rides in a six-game winning streak and is currently one win shy of capturing his career high of 14, set in 2017-18. San Jose starts Aaron Dell for their game in Pittsburgh. Dell has only achieved one win in its last eight games due to a 2.99 GAA and .902 saving percentage.

The Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators Monday, 5-2 to win in their last game of a memorable decade. Despite the win, the game remains marred by a third injury to Jake Guentzel and the announcement that he will miss the rest of the season. The Penguins first found the back of the net when they set themselves up 2-0 early in the first period. For the third consecutive game, the Penguins scored before all their fans found a seat. Evgeni Malkin (10), on a 2-to-1, shot low just 27 seconds after the initial puck drop. Malkin’s efforts were supported later in the period by a major shift from the Dominik Simon, who scored his fourth of the year.

In the second, Ottawa and the Penguin exchanged goals, but the lead of two goals remained for the home team. Evgeni Malkin scored his second of the game between two Nick Paul (5.6) markers. Malkin sits in the circle and tore Bryan Rust’s pass into the net shortly after Paul got his team on the board. The Penguins increased their lead to three by 3:09 over in the period when Patric Hornqvist found rope. Hornqvist shot from a hard angle and made his first since his return from the IR. Jake Guentzel scored the only goal for either team in the third to score the score. The goal was Guentzel’s 200th career point.

Tristan Jarry started just before the Penguins and again filed a great start. Despite being tested regularly in the second period, Jarry finished with 24 saves in the win. Marcus Hogberg stopped 28 of 33 shots in the loss for Ottawa. You can read more about the latest Penguins game in 2019 in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

San Jose closed the decade on Tuesday with a loss against Detroit with 2-0. Tyler Bertuzzi (15) and Filip Hronek (8) scored the only goals of the game despite the fact that San Jose beat 34-23. Jonathan Bernier stopped all 34 shots he faced before his first shutout of the year. Martin Jones made 21 saves in the loss for San Jose.

Notes

Patric Hornqvist appeared in his 740th career game against Ottawa on Monday and passed Kim Johnsson for most games played by a final overall draw in NHL history.

Evgeni Malkin continues to tear it open, as he has points in 21 of his 26 games played (11G-27A-38 PTS) this season and has included points in each of his last nine games (5G-11A). Because Malkin missed two games from December 12-14, his official point series is six games (3G-8A), which is equal to the fifth longest active point series in the NHL. His six-game assist streak (8 in total) is the second longest active assist streak in the NHL.

Scouts

Scouts … Man, Carolina keeps showing up and Detroit sent the director of Pro Scouting:

NYR (Pro scout + local scout)

Carolina (2x professional scouts, AGAIN)

Vancouver (again)

Detroit (Mark Howe, Dir. Van Pro Scouting)

Toronto

St. Louis

Boston

– Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) January 2, 2020

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (Core Muscle, skating)

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (lower body, longer term)

San Jose Sharks

Dalton Prout (upper body, IR)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins19.1% (16th NHL) 81.4% (13th NHL)

Montreal Canadiens 14.3% (29th NHL) 87.9% (31st NHL)

Penguin’s lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Alex GalchenyukEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Dominik SimonJared McCannPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Dominik KahunJoseph BlandisiThomas Di Pauli

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Matt Murray

Emil Larmi

